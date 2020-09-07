Global Orthopedic Software Market :VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2019 to 2026, Says Maximize Research

Global Orthopedic Software Market is expected to reach USD 379.28 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Orthopedic Software Market, By Mode of Delivery

Orthopedic Software provides accurate delivery of patient’s information regarding medical parameters. Orthopedic software pertains to maintaining electronic health records (EHR) and also guides surgeons while operating the patients.

Global Orthopedic Software Market is segmented by product, mode of delivery, application, and geography. Product segment is divided as digital templating/pre-operative planning software, orthopedic electronic health record (EHR), orthopedic practice management, orthopedic picture archiving & communication systems and orthopedic revenue cycle management. Various applications covered under the scope of the report are orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, fracture management, and pediatric assessment. Mode of a delivery segment is classified as web-based, on-premises and cloud-based. A cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness a significant amount of growth. This growth is attributed to the lack of upfront capital investments for hardware, a rise in demand for self-driven analytics, extreme capacity flexibility. An end-user segment is classified as home healthcare agencies, hospice care facilities, and nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders like obesity and rising incidences of orthopedic problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis are trending the overall Global Orthopedic Software Market. However, an absence of healthcare insurance in emerging economies will restrain market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Orthopedic Software Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing acceptance and demand for high-end medical infrastructure, increased incidence of bone disorders and lifestyle-related knee, spine and cervical ailments in this region will fuel the Orthopedic Software Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Orthopedic Software Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, mode of delivery, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Orthopedic Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Orthopedic Software Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Orthopedic Software Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Orthopedic Software Market Are:

• GE Healthcare

• CureMD

• Quality Systems, Inc.

• Greenway Health

• Healthfusion Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Curemd

• Medstrat, Inc.

• Merge Healthcare Inc.

• Brainlab AG

• Materialise NV

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• orthopaedic Software providers

• Hospitals and clinics

• Healthcare organisations

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Orthopedic Software Market based on product, mode of delivery, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Orthopedic Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Orthopedic Software Market, By Product:

• Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software

• Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

• Orthopedic Practice Management

• Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

• Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

Global Orthopedic Software Market, By Mode of Delivery:

• Web-Based

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Orthopedic Software Market, By Application:

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Joint Replacement

• Fracture Management

• Paediatric Assessment

Global Orthopedic Software Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

