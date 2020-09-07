Global Oncology Information System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product & Services (Software and Professional Services), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Oncology Information System Market is expected to reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%(Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Oncology Information System MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Oncology Information System maintains patient information such as diagnostic details and patient history, as well as treatment patterns and prescriptions. This system is used to predict treatment outcomes, plan the patient’s treatment accordingly, and exchange cancer patient information among the overall healthcare organizations.

Global Oncology Information System Market is segmented by product & services, application, end user, and geography. Product & services segment is bifurcated as software and professional services. Various applications covered under the scope of the report are medical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical oncology. End user segment is classified as hospitals & physician’s offices, research centers, and government institutions. Hospitals & physician’s offices’ segment is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the significantly large number of cancer cases and rising adoption of technologically advanced cancer treatment systems in hospitals globally. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising availability of a variety of cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and the presence of huge cancer population base are trending the overall Global Oncology Information System Market. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in the Oncology Information System Market in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing initiatives related to modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and rising government efforts to broaden public access for modern healthcare systems in this region will fuel the Oncology Information System Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Oncology Information System Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product & services, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Oncology Information System Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about the Global Oncology Information System Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Oncology Information System Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Oncology Information System Market Are:

• Bizmatics, Inc.

• Siemens Healthcare

• IMPAC Medical Systems, Inc.

• CureMD Corporation

• Raysearch Laboratories

• Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Elekta AB

• Cerner Corporation

• Altos Solutions, Inc.

• Accuray Incorporated

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Oncology Information System providers

• Hospitals & Physician’s Offices

• Healthcare organisations and institutes

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Oncology Information System Market based on product & services, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Oncology Information System Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Oncology Information System Market, By Product & Services:

• Software

• Patient Information Systems

• Treatment Planning System

• Professional Services

• Consulting/Optimization Services

• Implementation Services

• Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

Global Oncology Information System Market, By Application:

• Medical Oncology

• Radiation Oncology

• Surgical Oncology

Global Oncology Information System Market, By End-User:

• Hospitals & Physician’s Offices

• Research Centers

• Government Institutions

Global Oncology Information System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

