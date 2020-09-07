Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Disease, Test, Treatment and Region

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market Drivers and Restrains

Primary immunodeficiencies are disorders in which part of the body’s immune system is missing or does not function normally. To be considered a primary immunodeficiency (PID), the cause of the immune deficiency must not be secondary in nature (i.e., caused by other disease, drug treatment, or environmental exposure to toxins). Most primary immunodeficiencies are genetic disorders; the majority are diagnosed in children under the age of one, although milder forms may not be recognized until adulthood. Rising prevalence of diseases such as selective IgA deficiency, and IgG subclass deficiency worldwide is fueling the Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market .The side-effects such as renal failure and allergic reactions associated with the treatment could hamper the Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market during forecast period. High-cost of the therapies is considered to be major restraint for global market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market key segmentation

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market is segmented by Disease, Test and Treatment. Based on disease the market is divided in to Antibody Deficiency, Cellular Immunodeficiency and Innate Immune Disorders. Antibody Deficiency is further sub-divided into Agammaglobulinaemia (X-Linked and Autosomal Recessive), Common Variable Immune Deficiency, Selective IgA Deficiency IgG Subclass Deficiency and Others. Cellular Immunodeficiency is further categorized into Ataxia Telangiectasia, Hyper IgM Syndromes, Wiskott – Aldrich syndrome, DiGeorge Syndrome and Others. And Innate Immune Disorders is further segmented in to Complement Deficiencies, Hyper IgE Syndrome and Others. Among these, Cellular Immunodeficiency segment is expected to have market share of XX% during the forecast period because of rising patient population with this disease. By treatment the market is divided into Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy, Antibiotic Therapy, Stem cell and Gene Therapy and Others. Among these Antibiotic therapy is expected share global market with XX%. There is no therapy that completely cures this disease thus, the goal is to prevent infections and improve quality of life using novel medications.

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market Regional Analysis

Based on region the Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa. North America holds the highest share of Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market during forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as selective IgA deficiency, IgG subclass deficiency, and common variable immune deficiency has been witnessed in North America. In Europe, the market is expected have significant share of global market thanks to the increasing awareness regarding PIDD and favorable government support. The presence of companies such as Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, and Blotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation also supports the market’s expansion in the region. Asia-pacific is expected to grow with moderate CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The increasing willingness among people to spend on novel therapeutics fuels the global market in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market by Disease

• Antibody Deficiency

• Cellular Immunodeficiency

• Innate Immune Disorder

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market by Test

• Blood Test

• Prenatal Testing

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market by Treatment

• Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy

• Antibiotic Therapy

• Stem cell and Gene Therapy

• Others

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market

• Baxter International, Inc.,

• Biotest AG,

• CSL Behring LLC,

• Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.,

• Kedrion S.p.A.,

• LFB S.A.,

• Octapharma AG

• Grifols S.A

• Abbott,

• ADMA Biologics,

• Astellas,

• AstraZeneca,

• Bayer,

• Biocon,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb,

• BDI Pharma,

• Bharat Serums and Vaccines,

• Eli Lilly,

• GlaxoSmithKline,

• Hualan Biological Engineering,

• Kedrion Biopharma,

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals,

