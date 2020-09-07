US Death Care Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Operations, Arrangements, and Product & Services.

US Death Care Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Major driving factors of the US Death Care Market are pet loss and aftermarket rising suddenly death, rising uncertainty of life, increasing requirements, funeral home’s simplicity, increasing innovation for the body disposition, and rising risks of illness and stress diseases. Furthermore, the digital revolution and innovated business models to draw consumers. The leading vendors are also investing in premium products and services to serve the boutique consumers in the US market. As of July 2019, XX %of the death care market in the United States is serviced by small and family owned businesses. The remaining XX % percent is serviced by three main providers Service Corporation International (SCI), with a market share of 12 % followed by Carriage Services and StoneMor Partners, who each have a market share of about one percent.

Death Care Market is segmented by operations, arrangements, and products & services. Based on death operations, death care market is segmented into funeral homes and cemeteries. Funeral homes segment is held XX % market share in 2018 and also estimated to continue during the forecast period.

On the basis of arrangements, death care market is classified into at-need and pre-need. The pre-need agreement is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to a pre-need agreement it’s beneficial for reducing the financial burden of loved one’s death and rising accident & sudden death.

Accordingly product & services, death care market is divided by caskets & vaults, facility rentals, embalming & cosmetic preparation, urns, and others. Caskets & vaults segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period increasing the need for cremation caskets, rental caskets, and green burial caskets.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in death care market are StoneMor, Carriage Services, NorthStar Memorial Group, McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries, Natural Legacy USA, Newton Cemetery, The Northern Craft Advantage, Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green services, Park Lawn Cemetery, Rock of Ages, Sauder Funeral Products, Sich, Sunset Memorial Park, and Hillenbrand control.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of US Death Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding US Death Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the US Death Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by US Death Care Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the US Death Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Death Care Market

US Death Care Market, by Operations:

• Funeral Homes

• Cemeteries

US Death Care Market, by Arrangements:

• At-Need

• Pre-Need

US Death Care Market, by Product & Services:

• Caskets & Vaults

• Facility Rentals

• Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation

• Urns

• Others

Key Players Operating In US Death Care Market:

• StoneMor

• Carriage Services

• NorthStar Memorial Group

• McMahon

• Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home

• Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries

• Natural Legacy USA

• Newton Cemetery

• The Northern Craft Advantage

• Nosek-McCreery Funeral

• Cremation & Green services

• Park Lawn Cemetery

• Rock of Ages

• Sauder Funeral Products

• Sich

• Sunset Memorial Park

• Hillenbrand control

