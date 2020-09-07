Vascular Graft Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Raw Material (Polyester Graft, ePTFE, and Others), by Indication (EVAR, Peripheral Vascular and Hemodialysis Access), by End Users and Others

Vascular Graft Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.05 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).Vascular Graft Market, By End UserThe vascular graft market based on raw material has been segmented into ePTFE grafts, polyester grafts, polyurethane grafts, and biosynthetic grafts. Polyester grafts are expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Based on an indication, the vascular graft market has been classified into endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), hemodialysis access and peripheral vascular aneurysm. The EVAR segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market. There is increasing adoption of endovascular aneurysm repair surgical procedures for vascular grafts. The market based on end-users includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The hospitals’ segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market.

Geographically, vascular graft market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for a vascular graft. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing rate of smoking are some of the factors driving the market growth.

The years that have been considered are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Vascular graft market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the vascular graft market.

• Global Vascular graft market segmentation on the basis of raw material, indication, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Vascular graft market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Vascular graft market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the vascular graft market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market Vascular Graft Market.

The major players operating in this vascular graft market include

• B. Braun (Germany)

• C. R. Bard (US)

• Cook Medical (US)

• Endologix (US)

• Cardinal Health (US)

• LeMaitre Vascular (US)

• Maquet (Germany)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Terumo (Japan)

• Gore Medical (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers and vendors of vascular grafts

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Research associations related to vascular grafts

• Various research and consulting firms

• Distributors of vascular grafts

• Vascular Surgeons & Cardiologists

• Research institutes

• Government bodies

Scope of the Global Vascular Graft Market Report:

The Research report segments the vascular graft market based on raw material, indication, end-user and geography

Vascular Graft Market, By Raw Material:

• Polyester Grafts

• ePTFE

• Polyurethane Grafts

• Biosynthetic Grafts

Vascular Graft Market, By Indication:

• Endovascular Aneurysm Repair

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Repair

• Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair

• Peripheral Vascular

• Hemodialysis Access

Vascular Graft Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vascular Graft Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

