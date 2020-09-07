Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product Type, Distribution Channel, Services, Devices and Region

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 13.38 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market Drivers and Restrains:

Increasing geriatric population across the world combined with technological advancements in the cosmetic industry is expected to be the key factor propelling the market growth. Major causes of wrinkles contain the lack of essential nutrients in the body e.g. smoking, dehydration, drugs, along with other genetic factors, exposure to UV light and pollution for higher duration. Anti-wrinkle products are gaining attraction as they have formulation well suited to slower the aging process.

Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increased awareness about early aging and rising popularity of online distribution channels are fueling the products demand are contributing to the growth of this market. For instance, serums with higher absorbing capacity than lotions and oils like essential and elixir oils are witnessing the rising demand in the market. Especially, consumers in the age group of 25 to 40 years, spend a larger amount of their disposable income on cosmetic products. Increasing number of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures, and rising consumer demand for anti-aging products are the other factors driving the market. Therefore, manufacturers are constantly launching various products and services to serve the increasing demand.

The presence of suspicion shown by people on the acceptance of anti-aging products and stringent regulatory environment are restraining the market growth at global level. However, bold strides being made by anti-aging formulations and technological advances in the related services will aid market players to reduce such consumer concern over time. Furthermore, the increase in disposable incomes of people in developing economies will also bolster the growth of anti-aging market.

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the distribution channel, the anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market has been segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores. Hypermarkets and supermarkets held the largest share in 2018 thanks to the availability of different products at varied prices. Additionally, supermarkets like offer regular discounts on product, which further contributes to the segment growth. Online channels, such as Nykaa and Althea, deliver branded products at reasonable costs with no extra shipping charges will driving the market growth in this segment. In 2018 the online channel accounted for USD 4.20 billion and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the dominant in the anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market 2018 and fastest-growing regional market owing to key companies in this region contain Face Shop, Innisfree, and Soko Glam. Rising levels of pollution and exposure to UV light have resulted in an increased demand for anti-wrinkle products in this region. Europe is also expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period due to strong presence of major companies like Bioderma, Clarins, Vichy, and Kiko Milano. Increasing popularity of serums and essential oil benefits in the region is driving the demand for fast absorbing and natural products. U.S. is projected to impel the North America market with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. Growing geriatric population and rising awareness about skin care regime has enlarged the market growth.

A report covers the recent development in market for anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market i.e. in January 2018, USANA announced the launch of a new skincare line, Celavive, to reduce wrinkles. In September 2018, Syneron Medical Ltd. acquired Ellipse A/S, company that manufactures and markets laser-based and intense pulse light (IPL) platforms for different types of medical and aesthetic skin treatments.

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are L’Oreal, Clarins, Estee Lauder, Olay, Revlon, Forest Essentials, Face Shop, Bio derma. Manufacturers in the anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market:

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market, by Product Type:

• UV Absorbers

• Anti-Wrinkle Products

• Anti-Stretch Marks Product

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market, by Services:

• Anti-Igmentation Therapy

• Adult Acene Therepy

• Breast Augmentation

• Liposuction Services

• Abdominoplasty

• Chemical Peel

• Eye-Lid Surgery

• Sclerotherapy

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market, by Devices:

• Anti-Cellulite Treatment Devices

• Microderm Abrasion Devices

• Laser Aesthetic Devices

• Radiofrequency Devices

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products Market, Major Players:

• L’Oreal

• Clarins

• Estee Lauder

• Olay

• Revlon

• Forest Essentials

• Face Shop.

• Bioderma

• Vichy

• Kiko Milano

• Innisfree

• Soko Glam

• Syneron Medical Ltd

• USANA

• Vernell Pharma Private Limited

