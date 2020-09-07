Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Drug Type, Type, Drug Class, Sales Channel, Application and Region

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.9 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

According to past study 650 Mn individuals in 1965 had corpulent body and recent study data shows the obesity has tripled in 2016, giving a number of 1.6 Bn individuals who are suffering from overweight problems. A corpulent individual is at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases like endometrial cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. The drug which inhibit fat absorption, energy intake, enhance energy expenditure and stimulate fat mobilization are known as Anti-Obesity Drugs. The FDA has approved five different types of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs lorcaserin (Belviq), orlistat (Xenical), phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia), naltrexone-bupropion (Contrave), and liraglutide (Saxenda).

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Drivers and RestrainsThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to, Disease Control & Prevention Centers show that 68.8% of the United State population is obese. The increasing incidence of the condition is followed by growing awareness of the same. Because of, the increasing awareness of anxiety that customers shift to anti-obesity drugs is rising at a prominent step. Obesity can be credited as an incurable chronic disease that increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and strokes. Sometimes, lifestyle intervention fails to impart potential results and a huge proportion of patients obvert their customary standards to enhance positive clinical outcome with the consumption of prescribed weight loss drugs.

Advanced technique of skin patch delivery that permits for the administration of anti-obesity prescription drugs with low risk of side effects. Furthermore, the development of Nano Soy-Phytosome based thermo gels as the interesting formulations of anti-obesity is a key novelty in the anti-obesity prescription drugs market. Herbal supplements are the recent trend in the anti-obesity prescription drugs market. These trends are expected to boost opportunities for the growth of sellers in the global anti-obesity drugs market. The top Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved anti-obesity drugs are Contrave, Belviq, Xenical, Saxenda and Qsymia. In United State, Xenical was the largest selling drug in the market until 2012, because of the character for unpleasant gastrointestinal side effects showed by Xenical. Though, recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk Pharma is gaining large interest between obese individuals and is growing at a unanimous rate.

Manufacturers in the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

The anti-obesity Prescription drugs market is segmented on the basis of Type, drug class, sales channel, Application, and region. In terms of drug class, it is segmented into peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs and centrally acting anti-obesity drugs. In terms of type, it is segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs are of two main types. These cover a host of pharmacological agents that reduce or control weight by altering either the absorption of calories or regulating hunger. In terms of sales channel, market is devided into Direct Channel and Distribution Channel. The key players have identified distribution channels to classify the market into Hospital Pharmacies, E-Commerce, and Retail Pharmacies among others. Pharmaceutical companies, like AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sanofi, are assuming low-risk strategy of using diabetes drugs to treat the obesity related problem. Johnson & Johnson is projected to enter the market for prescription anti-obesity drugs without further capitalizing in the development of novel molecules. By Applications market is segmented into Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacie, E-commerce and others. Hospitals and Retail Pharmacies segment is expected to exhibit highest global market share at a CAGR of XX % over forecast period.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Regional Analysis

In terms of regional analysis North America is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market during the forecast period. Because of the awareness of obesity among the population and the risks associated with the health situation have resulted in the anti-obesity prescription drugs market describing flourished growth in the region over the years. The Asia Pacific market for anti-obesity prescription drugs is anticipated to drive in the coming years, thanks to the rise in obese population. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), retreated the utilization of a series of anti-obesity drugs attributed to prohibited proportion of threat to benefit ratio, in 2000. Anti-obesity prescriptive drug like Rimonabant was available in more than 55 countries Afterward, in the year 2009 Rimonabant was withdrawn from the European anti-obesity prescription drugs market due to serious psychiatric side effects. In recent times, numerous development have been tested and examined, but only orlistat and sibutramine have been permitted for long-term use.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, by Drug Type

• Contrave

• Belviq

• Xenical

• Saxenda

• Qsymia

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, by Type

• Prescription Drugs

• OTC Drugs

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, by Drug class

• Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

• Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, by Sales channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, by Application

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• E-commerce

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market, Major Players

• F Hoffmann La Roche

• Arena Pharmaceuticals

• Orexigen Therapeutics

• Phentermine and Topiramate

• VIVUS, Inc

• Liraglutide

• Bupropion and Naltrexone

• Orlistat

• Novo Nordisk

• Lorcaserin

• GlaxoSmith Kline

• Eisai Co, Ltd

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Merck & Co

• Pfizer

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

• Zafgan

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

