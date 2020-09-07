Global Carborundum Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, Technology And Region.

Global carborundum Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach at US$ XX Mn. by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast of 2020 to 2027.

Market Definition:

Carborundum is an inorganic compound of carbon and silicon also known as Silicon Carbide (Sic), Sic is hard as diamond, used as an abrasive and chemically inert and stable with high-temperature strength, high thermal conductivity and is resistant to chemical reactions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Carborundum Market presentation in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the period 2019 to 2027. Highlighting various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

The prime factors driving the Carborundum market are technological advancement and industrial development and increasing acceptances and uses in various growing industries like, chemicals, medical & healthcare, steel & energy and most importantly used in electronics for making light-emitting diodes (LEDs) & semiconductors thanks to its physical and chemical properties, high density, high thermal stock resistance which in turn propel the growth of the global Carborundum market. Also, the growing automotive industry in developing countries for the development of electric vehicles in concerns to the environmental condition will subsequently drive the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Major factors restraining the growth of the market are high cost of production and requirement of high precision during manufacturing and low tolerance among individuals irritating skin, eyes, and different problems in lungs and respiratory system, which can challenge the growth of the target market.

The significant trend observed in the market is the growing popularity and increasing demand for the Carborundum photovoltaic cells in developing and emerging countries, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Global Carborundum Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Carborundum Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

In terms of application, Carborundum is estimated to have the largest market share, and has drastically used in Electronics as semiconductors material because of its high-voltage applications, efficiency and capability for many electronics applications. Recently, a new development came into existences that enabled to bring first hybrid and an electric vehicle to the market with a concept such as frequency converters to power the engine up to 300 kW, wireless charging 3.6 kW to 22 kW, with battery backup from 3.6 W to 22 kW, with conveniences such as power steering and air conditioning. Furthermore, growing demand and increasing automobile production and product innovation are driving the market.

However, is also projected to grow at CAGR of XX% and is most commonly use in Steel & energy for the production of refractory solutions for glass, steel and recently Carborundum entered into agreement with U.K to manufacture high-end refractory solutions.

Based on type, Black SiC is expected grow at significant growth over the forecast period, thanks to increasing acceptance in refractory, ceramic, and steel industries. Due to its hardness, abrasive and durability characteristic, it is ideally use in many application like for, lapping & polishing, anti-skid, aerospace, electrical heating elements, etc.

Global Carborundum Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is accounted for the highest share XX% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX.X Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of X.X%. The US held the largest market share of 50% and will continue its dominance over the forecasted period 2019 to 2027, an existing population of 61%. Thanks to the significant players on the emerging market such as Indian, China & Japan with growing production and growth in the steel & energy industry in the region will expand the product demand. India is expected to finance nearly US$ 650 Bn in urban infrastructure over the next 20 years. Furthermore, the existence of established automotive, electronics, aerospace & defence industry and growing demand for the electronic devices and semiconductors in automobiles, and pharmaceuticals companies, are expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region.

North America is expanding at the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period thanks to the booming demand attributed to growing industries and Rising demand for lightweight vehicles to low carbon dioxide vehicle and presence of major industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals others thus, enhancing the market growth.

Europe is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast, because of upcoming manufacturing and automobile industries and initiatives adopted by key players in the development of innovative appliances. MEA region also contributes moderately in carborundum market with growing infrastructural in the region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Carborundum Market:

The report Carborundum Market analysis includes information of detailed analysis leading manufacturers and upcoming trends & challenges that will influence market growth. Further, adoption of variant strategic business activities such as acquisitions, mergers, etc. are estimated to create productive opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

Some of the Key Developments in the Market: Mergers & Acquisition –

• In January 2019, Versum Materials and Entegris, Inc, proclaimed a strategic merger. This strategic initiative was adopted to speed up the variation of the product portfolio and to deliver speciality materials to the rising semiconductor industry.

• Carborundum Universal Ltd jointed venture in agreement with techno-commercial U.K. firms to manufacture, high-end refractory solutions for the steel and glass sector.

• Cellaris Refractories India (CRIL) for the manufacture of lightweight Alumina cell for refractory/insulation application jointed agreement between India (CUMI) and Cellaris, Carborundum Universal and Israel (Cellaris). CUMI with 51% and Cellaris is with 49% of the total share capital of CRIL being Rs 137.25 Mn equity share capital.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Carborundum Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Carborundum Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Carborundum Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carborundum Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Carborundum Market:

Global Carborundum Market, By Type

• Black SiC

• Green SiC

• Others (coated, metallurgical briquettes, micro grit etc.)

Global Carborundum Market, By Application

• Electronics & semiconductors

• Steel & energy

• Aerospace & aviation

• Automotives

• Military & Defense

• Others (Medical and healthcare, Military & defense, IT and Telecommunication)

Global Carborundum Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Carborundum Market, key Players

• Gaddis Engineered Materials

• ESK-SIC GmbH

• ESD-SIC

• AGSCO Corporation

• Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Limited

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Timcal Ltd

• Grindwell Norton Ltd

• Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH

• Entegris Inc

• Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd

• Norstel AB

• Carborundum Universal Ltd

• Imerys Graphite and Carbon

• Dayton Superior

• Pacific Rundum

• Navarro SIC

• Yakushima Denko

