Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Therapeutic Area, by End-User, and by Geography

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is expected to reach USD 60.9 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various factors driving the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) market growth are increasing the prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, & oncological, a robust pipeline of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical products, and increasing complexity of clinical trials and fast-paced changing regulatory framework associated with commercialization.

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is segmented by type, therapeutic area, end user, and geography. Type segment is sub-segmented as early phase development service, clinical research services, laboratory services and consulting services. Therapeutic Area segment is classified as oncology, infectious diseases, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, immunological disorders, and others. End-user segment is divided as pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies end-user segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increased outsourcing of early phase development services and clinical and laboratory testing services by pharmaceutical companies to increase profit margins. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increased outsourcing of R&D activities and the increasing number of clinical trials are trending the overall Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market. However, shortage of skilled professionals will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technologically advanced research, the increase in clinical trial activity and high-quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry in this region will fuel the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, therapeutic area, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Scope of the Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROS) Market

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROS) Market, By Type:

• Early Phase Development Services

o Discovery Studies

o Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control

o Preclinical Services

• Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)

• Toxicology Testing

• Others

• Clinic Research Services

o Phase I

o Phase II

o Phase III

o Phase IV

• Laboratory Services

o Bioanalytical Testing

o Analytical Testing

• Physical Characterization

• Stability Testing

• Batch Release Testing

• Raw Material Testing

• Other Analytical Testing

• Consulting Services

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROS) Market, By Therapeutic Area:

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

• Immunological Disorders

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Respiratory Disorders

• Diabetes

• Other Therapeutic Areas

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROS) Market, By End-User:

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Medical Device Companies

• Academic Institutes

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Are:

• MPI Research

• Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.

• Envigo

• SGS

• MeDPAce Holdings

• Charles River

• WuXi Pharmatech

• INC Research Holdings, Inc.

• Syneos Health

• ICON PLC

• PPD

• PRA Health Sciences

• PAREXEL

• LabCorp

• IQVIA

