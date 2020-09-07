Global Interventional Radiology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ Based on Product, Procedure, Application and Region.

Global Interventional Radiology market is expected to reach USD 55.5% Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The Global Interventional Radiology market is segmented based on based on product, procedure, application and region. Based on product – MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, other devices. Among the procedures – angiography, angioplasty, biopsy devices, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, other procedures. Based on application – cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, other applications. By region – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Interventional radiology is also known as vascular radiology. It is providing minimally invasive image guided diagnosis and treatment of disease. It includes fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography [CT] or magnetic resonance imaging [MRI]). Interventional radiology has the number of advantage include risk, pain and recovery time often reduces, it is less expensive than surgery or other alternatives.

Major Market Drivers:

• Increasing interventional radiology application.

• Rising prevalence of cancer.

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

• Technology advancement in interventional radiology devices.

Restraint:

• Risk of high radiation exposure to limit the use of CT scanners.

• Shortage of helium which is the major challenge for MRI manufacturer and healthcare facilities.

• Less reimbursement scenario hinders the growth.

Strategic Developments in the Global Interventional Radiology Market:

In 2018, Guerbet was completely acquired accurate medical therapeutics. By this acquisition, company enhances their presence. In 2015, Boston Scientific acquired CeloNova Biosciences. By this acquisition, company enhanced product portfolio in interventional radiology business.

Product Insights:

MRI system and ultrasound imaging system segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to, increasing interventional radiology application and rising prevalence of the cancer across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global interventional radiology market due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technology advancement in interventional radiology devices in the U.S. and Canada. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate. The presence of innovative advanced technology, increasing interventional radiology application and rising prevalence of cancer in the region

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Interventional Radiology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Interventional Radiology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Interventional Radiology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Interventional Radiology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Interventional Radiology Market Report

Global Interventional Radiology Market, Product

• MRI systems

• ultrasound imaging systems

• CT scanners, angiography systems

• fluoroscopy systems

• biopsy devices

• Other devices.

Global Interventional Radiology Market, by procedure

• Angiography

• Angioplasty

• Biopsy devices

• Embolization

• Thrombolysis

• Vertebroplasty

• Nephrostomy

• Other procedures

Global Interventional Radiology Market, By Application

• Cardiology

• urology & nephrology

• oncology

• gastroenterology

• other applications.

Global Interventional Radiology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Global Interventional Radiology Market Key Players

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Medtronic

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Agfa-Gevaert Group.

• Carestream Health

• Esaote SpA.

• Samsung Medison Co., Ltd

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

• Stryker

• Cook Group

• Emergence Teleradiology LLC

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Carestream Health

• Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Elekta AB

• Nordion (Canada) Inc.

• PLANMED OY

• Hologic Inc.

• SectraAB,Atlantis Wordwide

• NCD Corporation,Sharedimaging

• All Star X-ray

• Amber

• Jones X-Ray

• OzarkImaging

• EXCEL IMAGING, INC.

• AMD Technologies, Inc.

• ScImageInc

• SonoSite, Inc.

