Global Medication Management Market Key Trends – Market Size

Global Medication Management Market Key Trends(2017-2018) _ by System (Computerized Physician Order Entry, Clinical Decision Support System, Administration Software and Others), Services (Medication Analytics, Point-of-Care Verification, and ADE Surveillance), Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based, Web-Based and On-Premise), End User and Geography

Medication Management market growth are increased investment by hospitals to improve workflow, rapid advancement in medical technology, rising concerns for minimizing adverse drug events and related medication errors and increasing requirement for streamlining workflow to impart efficient and better care to patients.

Global Medication Management Market is expected to reach USD 4.85 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.25 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 18.45%

Global Medication Management Market Key Trends, By System:

• Computerized Physician Order Entry

• Clinical Decision Support System

• Administration Software Inventory Management

• Automated Dispensing Systems (ADS)

• Assurance System Software

Global Medication Management Market Key Trends, By Services:

• Medication Analytics

• Point-of-Care Verification

• ADE Surveillance

Global Medication Management Market Key Trends, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

Global Medication Management Market Key Trends, By End-User:

• Hospitals

• Pharmacy

• Others

Global Medication Management Market Key Trends, By Geography:

• North America Medication Management Market

• Europe Medication Management Market

• Asia Pacific Medication Management Market

• Middle East & Africa Medication Management Market

• Latin America Medication Management Market

