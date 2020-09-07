Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Type, Application and Region.

Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Natural rubber contains of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds, plus water. Natural rubber is used widely in many applications and products, either alone or in combination with other materials. Rubber products are normally used in medical sectors. Almost all diagnostic and treating equipment is made of rubber. Rubber is used to build up an assortment of items, for example, gloves, veils, knobs syringes, tops, inserts, breathing packs, tubes, condoms, implantation, and transfusion sets, catheters, and balloons. Moreover, these products are used in many surgeries like cardiovascular, abdominal trauma, thoracic, ophthalmology.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global medical rubber and balloon products market is projected to drive the market owing to the increasing number of medical accessories and equipment everywhere the world. Besides, the growth in the disease rate such as thoracic and cardiovascular diseases. Health consciousness in developing countries fuels market growth. However, strict government laws, high competition at the entry-level market will restrain the global market for medical rubber and balloon products. The report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities of the medical rubber and balloon products market.

Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market Segment analysis

Based on type, the balloon segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Balloon products are commonly used for a heart patient, which helps in pumping the heart. Such a type of balloon is made up of rubber. Many types of balloons are used like endovascular graft delivery, multi-lumen balloon, drug delivery, light therapy, heat transfer catheters.

High-pressure medical balloons are used to dilate restrictions or unblock arteries. Also, it is used in other areas of the body for esophageal dilatation, ureteral dilatation, heart valve dilatation, and more. Similarly, to organize and post-dilate stents to reduce the rate of arterial restenosis and acute reclosure following angioplasty. Low-pressure elastomeric balloons are used for occlusion or sealing. Because of Innovations in balloon design and technology, flexibility to product designers has increased.

Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market Regional analysis

North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX.20 Mn in 2019 because of huge development in healthcare industries, medical sectors, increasing government support to R&D. Besides, increased chronic diseases like, cardiovascular diseases, COPD, asthma in this region flourish the market growth. According to the American college of cardiology, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 840,768 deaths (635,260 cardiac) in 2016. This upsurge in the patient population boosts the demand for the product in this region.

Rubber Industry:

China dominates the world market in the rubber industry, with exports valued at US$ XX.28 Mn in 2018, the most recent data available, according to the 2019 rubber industry analysis. Rubber is utilized to build up an assortment of items, such as veils, gloves, tops, knobs syringes, inserts, breathing packs, tubes, condoms, implantation, and transfusion sets. Furthermore, these items are for the most part utilized for different surgeries, e.g., cardiovascular, thoracic, stomach injury, tumor, ophthalmology, ENT and others. All diagnostic items and treating gear are comprised of rubber.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market

Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market, by Type

• Infusion and transfusion sets

• Condoms

• Bulb syringe

• Caps

• Medical gloves

• Birth control products

• Rubber Bladders

• Catheters

• Others

• Balloons

o High pressure balloons

o Low pressure balloons

Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market, by Application

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics

• Prevention

• Others

Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market, by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key players operating in Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Adventa Berhad

• AngioDynamics

• Ansell Healthcare

• Arrow International

• Astra Tech

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Cardinal Health

• Hartalega

• Church and Dwight

Global Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54029

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com