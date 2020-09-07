Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Vaccine Type, Product Type, By Sector and Region.

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.3 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Global Pneumonia Vaccine MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Pneumococcal disease caused by streptococcus pneumonia is the prominent cause of pneumonia, which results in the greatest number of deaths in children under five years of age globally. The WHO recommends that pneumococcal vaccines be introduced into all national immunisation programs, particularly in economies with high child mortality.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the pneumonia vaccine market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. As pharmaceutical companies are being reluctant to invest in production of new vaccines because of very fewer returns, vendors are opting advanced market commitment (AMC), an innovative financing program under which international agencies pay a premium above the incremental production cost for initial doses sold to emerging economies and in exchange, vendors agree to continue supply of vaccines at sustainable costs for long term.

Based on the vaccine type, 13-valent PCV vaccine segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2026. PVC13 provides a significant benefit for preventing pneumonia and invasive diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumonia in adults and children. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) PCV13 vaccines for children below 2 and adults above 65 years of age. Additionally, it is now recommended that adults above 65 and older to get both PCV13 and PPSV23 vaccine for better immunogenicity against many serotypes of pneumococcus.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the pneumonia vaccine market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest XX% share in the pneumococcal vaccines market in 2017. Growing government funding and awareness programs in the region are fueling the market. Such as, PCV has been introduced in the routine immunization program to curb the burden of pneumococcus diseases.

The competitive landscape section in the pneumonia vaccine market proposals a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the pneumonia vaccine market. In January 2018, Pfizer reduced the price of its PCV-13 4 dose vial vaccine for GAVI-supported countries from $3.05 to $2.95 per dose. Growing addition of pneumococcal vaccine in national immunization programs is favoring the growth of pneumococcal vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) until 2017, a total of 138 economies are introduced with pneumococcal vaccines in their national immunization program.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type

• Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

• Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market, By Product Type

• Prevnar 13

• Synflorix

• Pneumovax 23

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market, By Sector

• Public

• Private

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel

• Distribution Partner Companies

• Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)

• Government Authorities

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market

• Bayer AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Nuron Biotech Inc.

• CSL Ltd.

• Biomed Pvt. Ltd.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

• JN-International Medical Corporation

• Merck & Co., Inc.

Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/36215

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com