Stoma/Ostomy Care Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Stoma/Ostomy Care Bags and Stoma/Ostomy Care Accessories), by End User and by Geography

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.57 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The terms ostomy and stoma are general expressive terms that frequently used for interchangeably though they have different meanings. An ostomy is the surgically created opening in the body for the discharge of body wastes.

This stoma/ostomy care market has been segmented into the product, end user and by Geography. The market based on product is divided into ostomy care bags and ostomy care accessories. The ostomy care bags segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth and is projected to register comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The stoma care market is segmented into home care and hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers by end-user. Home care settings are expected to hold one of the market shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer.

Geographically, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for stoma/ostomy care.

Key Highlights:

• Stoma/ostomy care market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the stoma/ostomy care system market.

• Stoma/ostomy care market segmentation on the basis specialty, provider and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Stoma/ostomy care market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Stoma/ostomy care market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the stoma/ostomy care market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for stoma/ostomy care market

Some of the key players operating in the stoma/ostomy care market include:

• ConvaTec (UK)

• Coloplast (Denmark)

• Hollister Incorporated (US)

• B. Braun (Germany)

• Alcare (Japan)

• Nu-Hope (US)

• Marlen (US)

• Welland Medical (UK)

• BAO-Health (China)

• Flexicare Medical (UK)

• Cymed (US)

• Schena Ostomy (US)

• Smith & Nephew (UK).

Key Target Audience:

• Stoma or ostomy care bag manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Third-party ostomy care product suppliers

• Regulatory bodies

• Venture capitalists

• Hospitals and healthcare settings

Scope of the Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report:

The research report segments the stoma/ostomy care market based on products, end-user and geography

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market, by Product:

• Ostomy Care Bags

• By Surgery Type

• Ileostomy

• Colostomy

• Urostomy

• By System Type

• One-piece System

• Two-piece System

• Skin Barrier

• By Usability

• Drainable

• Closed-end

• By Shape of Skin Barrier

• Flat

• Convex

• Ostomy Care Accessories

• Pastes & Powders

• Creams

• Cleansers

• Deodorants

• Other Accessories

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market, by End user:

• Home Care

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Stoma-Ostomy Care Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1477

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com