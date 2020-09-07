Global Ventilator Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2019 to 2027, Says Maximize Research

Global Ventilator Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2027 from USD 878.2 Mn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Ventilators are mainly used in intensive care medicine, home care, and emergency medicine and in the case of anesthesia. Modern ventilators are computerized machines, in which patients can be ventilated with a simple hand-operated bag valve mask.

Global ventilator market based on mobility includes intensive care and portable/transportable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment is expected to form one of the major contributors to the market growth due to the increasing number of intensive care units equipped with ventilators across large economies. Based on an interface, the invasive ventilation segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares for a market. Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth among end-users.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for ventilators followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence of respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home care therapeutics and higher growth in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil are driving the demand for ventilators in these regions.

Key Highlights:

• Global Ventilator market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the ventilator market.

• Global Ventilator market segmentation on the basis mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Ventilator market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Ventilator market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the ventilator market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Ventilator Market.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the ventilator market include

• Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

• ResMed (US)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Getinge (Sweden)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Dräger (Germany)

• Smiths Group (UK)

• Allied Healthcare Products (US)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)

• Fisher & Paykel (New Zealand)

• Air Liquide (France)

Key Target Audience:

• Ventilator manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Ventilator market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Ventilator market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Ventilator market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ventilator market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Ventilator Market Report:

The Research report segments the ventilator market based on mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user and geography

Ventilator Market, by Mobility:

• Intensive Care Ventilators

• High-end ICU Ventilators

• Mid-end ICU Ventilators

• Basic ICU Ventilators

• Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Ventilator Market, by Type:

• Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

• Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

Ventilator Market, by Interface:

• Invasive Ventilation

• Non-invasive Ventilation

Ventilator Market, by Mode:

• Combined Mode Ventilation

• Volume Mode Ventilation

• Pressure Mode Ventilation

• Others

Ventilator Market, by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Ventilator Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

