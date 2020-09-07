Anticancer Drugs Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Therapy, Cancer Type and Region

Anticancer Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Anticancer Drugs Market Drivers and Restrains:

Cancer is a disease, which displays the abnormal growth of cells beyond their boundaries that results in the development of a tumor. The abnormal tumor cells have the potency to spread from cancerous to other local tissues and may also spread to different body parts through the blood and lymphatic system. It is reported that 1 out of 6 death cases are registered due to cancer. There are several cancer treatment available, but it depends on their stages of progression. In the earlier stages of cancer mostly chemotherapy is used, whereas, other therapy options such as targeted therapy drugs, immunological therapy drugs are used in the late stage.

The anticancer market is driven by factors such as surge in cancer research, rise in geriatric population worldwide, and an increase in the number of collaborations between pharmaceutical companies. Rise in government expenditures on healthcare are also driving the anticancer drugs market growth. Recently, the study of world health organization (WHO), cancer is a prominent cause of death globally, accounting for XX million deaths. The most common cancers were lung (XX million deaths), colorectal (XX deaths), and breast (XX deaths).

Adverse effects associated with the use of cancer drugs are hampering the market growth at the global level. Untapped emerging economies and an increase in the number of pipeline drugs along with high potential of emerging economies are further expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the anticancer drugs market.

Anticancer Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the therapy, the anticancer drugs market has been segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and hormonal therapy. The targeted therapy segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to the ability of targeted therapies to kill only malignant cells, higher efficacy and higher survival rates associated with their use. The immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the surge in the incidence of cancer worldwide and high unmet medical needs in some countries. Rising demand of immunotherapy drugs for an ideal treatment option, these drugs are potentially harmless to the other living cells in the body which makes them less toxic as compared to other type of cancer therapies. Furthermore, continuous efforts in R&D to design and develop new immunotherapeutic for the treatment of various cancer types serves as a key factor for the growth of the anticancer drugs market.

Based on the cancer type, the anticancer drugs market has been segmented into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. On these, the lung cancer segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to large number of lung cancer incidences, high prevalence and promising pipeline for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drugs.

Anticancer Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the anticancer drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held dominant share of the anticancer drugs market in 2018 due to the easy accessibility of drugs in the region, and high healthcare spending from both the public and private sector. Rising incidence of number of forms of cancer and increased awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis are impelling the market growth in region. U.S. display higher acceptance for anticancer drugs because of the incidence of unhealthy lifestyle, developed healthcare infrastructure, targeted efforts of government and NGOs towards cancer management. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to rise in cancer awareness across the region and increase in R&D investment. Well-established companies are focusing in China and India due to high prevalence making the beneficial market opportunity.

Anticancer Drugs Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation. Manufacturers in the anticancer drugs are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of anticancer drugs market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding anticancer drugs market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the anticancer drugs market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the anticancer drugs market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Anticancer Drugs Market:

Anticancer Drugs Market, by Therapy:

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Hormonal Therapy

Anticancer Drugs Market, by Cancer Type:

• Lung Cancer

• Stomach Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Esophagus Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

Anticancer Drugs Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Anticancer Drugs Market, Major Players:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Celgene Corporation

• f. Hoffmann-La Roche ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Amgen Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Exelixis, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Takeda pharmaceutical Company Limited

