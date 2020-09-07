Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market : Overview, Opportunities, Analysis of Features, Benefits, Manufacturing Cost and Forecast To 2026

Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market size was valued at USD 20.87 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach to USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the bioelectronics and biosensors market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, and technological advancements for the bioelectronics and biosensors market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Bioelectronics is an emerging branch of medical science deals with a collective application of the principles of biology and electrical engineering. Bioelectronics assists in creating and evaluating new technologies that improve the understanding of biological systems, enhance efficiency, and effectiveness of the medical community.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for bioelectronics

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases and cancer across the world are expected to fuel the demand for biosensors during the forecast period. Higher accuracy provided by these bioelectronics products as compared to the traditional diagnostics tools is expected to witness this market growth.

Increasing awareness about bioelectronics coupled with rising demand is expected to support the market growth

Growing awareness about bioelectronics with its applications in implantable devices

biochips, fabrication templates, prosthetics, artificial/bionic organs, biofuel cells, molecular motors, and electrical pills is expected to nurture the market growth over the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is likely to adopt bioelectronics on a higher scale

The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market due to higher adoption of bioelectronics in medical devices, Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, prosthetics, disease detection & monitoring, and others.

Europe is spearheading the market!

Europe is a major hub for bioelectronics and other electronic products from several years. Owing to the presence of major market players coupled with early adoption & development of bioelectronics, this region is expected to hold substantial market share during the next ten years.

Key Highlights:

• Global bioelectronics & biosensorsmarket size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global bioelectronics & biosensorsmarket

• Bioelectronics & biosensorsmarket segmentation on the basis of product, application, end-use, and geography (regional)

• Bioelectronics & biosensorsmarket strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Bioelectronics & biosensorsmarket analysis and forecast for five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in thebioelectronics and biosensorsmarket including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for bioelectronics and biosensors market

Some of the key players of the bioelectronics and biosensors market include:

• Medtronic

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Abbott

• Siemens Healthineers

• BioElectronics Corporation

• LifeSensors

• AgaMatrix

• Nova Biomedical

• Broadcom

• Beckman Coulter

• OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

• Sensirion AG

• Sotera Wireless

• HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

• Universal Biosensors

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare companies

• Food & beverage and other industries

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

• Technical Students

Scope of the Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market Report:

The research report segments the bioelectronics & biosensorsmarket based on product, application, end-use, and geography.

Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market, By Product:

• Electrochemical Biosensors

• Piezoelectric Biosensors

• Thermal Biosensors

• Optical Biosensors

Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market, By Application:

• Implantable Devices

• Biochips

• Fabrication Templates

• Prosthetics

• Artificial/Bionic Organs

• Biofuel Cells

• Molecular Motors

• Others

Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market, By End-use:

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Environmental

• Others

Bioelectronics and Biosensors Market, By Geography:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of Europe

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• MEA

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

