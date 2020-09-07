Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product ,by Mode of Delivery ,by Type of Animal , and by Geography

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market is expected to reach US$ 6.46 Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2019 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various factors driving the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market are increasing demand for animal-derived food products, the rising trend of ownership of pet animals, rising demand for animal protein products, increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, and increasing adoption of Western eating habits across distant parts of the globe.

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market is segmented by product, mode of delivery, type of animal, and geography. Product segment is sub-segmented as tetracyclines, penicillins, sulfonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, and other antimicrobials and antibiotics. Mode of a delivery segment is classified as premixes, oral powders, oral solutions, injections and other modes of delivery. Type of Animal segment is bifurcated as food-producing animals and companion animals. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing animal population and rising demand for animal-derived food products are trending the overall Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market. However, growing resistance to antimicrobials and antibiotics will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing companion animal healthcare expenditure, the growing number of food-producing animals in this region will fuel the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, mode of delivery, type of animal, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Are:

• Bioniche Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health

• Fort Dodge Animal Health

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Virbac

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Sanofi

• Bayer AG

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Zoetis, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Animal Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Animal Health Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Animal Healthcare Product Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market based on product, mode of delivery, type of animal, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Product:

• Tetracyclines

• Penicillins

• Sulfonamides

• Macrolides

• Aminoglycosides

• Lincosamides

• Fluoroquinolones

• Cephalosporins

• Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Mode of Delivery:

• Premixes

• Oral Powders

• Oral Solutions

• Injections

• Other Modes of Delivery

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Type of Animal:

• Food-Producing Animals

• Companion Animals

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

