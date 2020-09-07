Global Anti-venom Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Product Type, Mode of Action, End-User and Region

Global Anti-venom Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The use of anti-venom is connected with various adverse reactions and so is only given to those victims who develop local, systemic, or laboratory evidence of envenoming.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing the government intentions to promote the development of high-quality anti-venom products and the high price of anti-venom and treatment procedures with anti-venoms are expected to be the major driving factor for market growth during the forecast period. However, inadequate investment by governments and non-government organizations, high manufacturing costs and inefficient production processes and inappropriate clinical applications are major restraints in the market. Additionally, high costs of these anti-venom drugs are added factors posing as a challenge to the growth of the global market.

Based on the type, the polyvalent segment is dominated by XX% during the forecast period. Polyvalent segment anti-venoms include particular antibodies that are capable of counteracting several homologous venoms from various types of genera. Polyvalent anti-venoms can save the lives of victims, even when the snake type is unknown.

The snake anti-venom segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. Snake anti-venoms are preparations of animal immunoglobulin used in the treatment of snakebite envenomation. The general organization for producing snake anti-venoms has undergone few changes since development the technological inventions has been presented in the manufacturing process.

Regionally, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-venom market during the forecast period. In the United States, every state is home to at least unique of the venomous snake species, up to XX% of all snakebite-related losses are attributed to the western and eastern diamondback rattlesnakes. Additionally, the majority of bites in the United States occur in the south-western part of the country, as the rattlesnake population in the eastern states is much lower. The United States contributes a major share to the anti-venom market, because of the establishment of snake poison control centers, and rise in clinical experimental conducting firms for anti-venom products, and established healthcare services in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global anti-venom market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global anti-venom market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global anti-venom market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global anti-venom market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Anti-venom Market

Global Anti-venom Market, By Type

• Monovalent

• Polyvalent

• Others

Global Anti-venom Market, By Product Type

• Snake anti venom

• Scorpion anti-venom

• Spider anti venom

• Russell Viper anti venom

• Others

Global Anti-venom Market, By Mode of Action

• Cytotoxic

• Neurotoxic

• Haemotoxic

• Cardiotoxic

• Myotoxic

• Others

Global Anti-venom Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

Global Anti-venom Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Anti-venom Market

• Medtoxin Venom Laboratories

• Institute of Immunology

• Sigma Aldrich

• Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

• Protherics PLC

• Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• Butantan Institute

• Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd

• Rare Therapeutics Inc

• BTG International Ltd

• Micropaharm Limited

• CSL Behring

• Vins Bioproducts Limited

• Incepta Vaccine Ltd

