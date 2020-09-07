Global Blood Preparation Market : Overview, Opportunities, Analysis of Features, Benefits, Manufacturing Cost and Forecast To 2026

Global Blood Preparation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach US$ XX billion in 2026.



Global Blood Preparation Market, By RegionThe growth is coupled with the factors including increasing aging population, advancement in the technology, and increasing patient awareness level. Increasing blood disorder prevalence and rising emergency surgeries in hospitals also expected to drive the market through the forecast period. Further, increased acceptance of advanced blood testing technologies has accelerated accurate diagnosis of haemato logical disorders. Other factors including growing demand for blood and its component due to the increase in target diseases, accidents, and surgeries is expected to drive the market for blood preparation market through the forecast period.

In addition, growing emergency cases in the emergency departments coupled with rising demand for blood transfusion is expected to fuel the Global Blood Preparation Market growth. Organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) are taking initiatives for raising awareness levels via programs that aim to prevent thrombosis-associated complications in early stages and thus, drive the Global Blood Preparation Market for blood preparation through the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2017. The market growth is driven by a high incidence of blood cancer and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, haematological, and neurological diseases in U.S. and Canada. In addition, increasing patient awareness levels coupled with relatively higher healthcare expenditure levels and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure also expected to drive the Global Blood Preparation Market through 2024. U.S. is expected to lead the market owing to increasing thrombocytosis disorder incidence in the country.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to high number of blood-associated disorders, high unmet needs and various initiatives taken by governments od China and India. The growth of healthcare sector across Australia and Japan will also expected to drive the Global Blood Preparation Market. Other factors including presence of untapped opportunities, economic development, and rising initiatives by private and public organizations also expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Whole blood product segment held the highest market in 2017. The market growth is driven by the factors including increasing demand for whole blood for major surgeries, accidents, and transfusions and associated advantages with whole blood, such as easy availability, low cost, and minimal maintenance.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Blood Preparation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Blood Preparation Marketket North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Blood Preparation Marketket North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blood Preparation Marketket North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

• Global Blood Preparation Market, By Product

o Whole Blood

 Red Cells

 Granulocytes

 Plasma

 Platelets

o Blood Components

 Whole Blood Components

 Packed Red Cells

 Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells

 Frozen Plasma

 Platelet Concentrate

o Blood Derivatives

• Global Blood Preparation Market, By Type

o Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

 Glycoprotein Inhibitors

 COX Inhibitors

 ADP Antagonists

 Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors

o Fibrinolytics

 Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA)

 Streptokinase

 Urokinase

o Anticoagulants

 Heparins

• Unfractionated Heparin

• Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

• Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

 Vitamin K Antagonists

 Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

 Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors

• By Application

o Thrombocytosis

o Pulmonary Embolism

o Renal Impairment

o Others

Global Blood Preparation Market, By Region:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

