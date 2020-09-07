Global Epigenomic Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, Application, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Global Epigenomic Market was valued US$ 6.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing applications in personalized medicine & targeted therapy in oncology and the use of epigenetics in non-oncology applications is a growth opportunity for the epigenetics market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in the prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, a rise in the geriatric population, and a decrease in the DNA sequencing costs & time is driving the growth of the market. Government funding for research & development, need for better cancer therapies, development in personalized medicine, and the increasing importance of epigenetic technology such factors are responsible to drive Global Epigenomic Market during forecast period. The high cost of instruments is limiting the growth of the market. Some challenges of the market are concerns regarding the quality of antibodies, and a lack of trained professionals.

On the basis of Product, the Global Epigenomic Market is segmented into Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables, Kits, Reagents and Bioinformatics Tools. In terms Application, the Global Epigenomic Market is segmented into Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other application.

Furthermore, the reagents segment is sub-segmented into antibodies, buffers, histones, and magnetic beads. Reagents are used in the analysis of epigenetic changes and it is contributed the XX % shares to the epigenetics market, because of the sales volume of reagents is high in comparison to other equipment. The sales volume of reagents is high due to their increased affordability & ease of storage in less space.

Rise in the number of collaborations between the large pharmaceutical companies to get into innovation & produce technologically advanced and effective products & service in North-America is leading the global epigenomic market. An Asia-pacific epigenomic market is estimated to grow rapidly, owing to the high incidence of cancer, a large occurrence of target diseases, the rise in healthcare expenditure, the increase in investments & funds, and various emerging applications.

The key player operating in the global epigenomic market are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag, Bio Vision, Celgene Corp., Epigenomics Ag, Epigentek, Glaxosmithkline, Illumina Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Naturewise Biotech & Medicals Corp., Novartis Pharma Ag, Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tbg Diagnostics Limited, Rubicon Genomics, and Roche Holding Ag.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Epigenomic Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Epigenomic Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Epigenomic Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Epigenomic Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Epigenomic Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Epigenomic Market:

Global Epigenomic Market, by Product:

• Enzymes

• Instruments and Consumables

• Kits

• Reagents

• Bioinformatics Tools

Global Epigenomic Market, by Application:

• Oncology

• Metabolic Diseases

• Developmental Biology

• Immunology

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Other application

Global Epigenomic Market, by Technology:

• DNA Methylation

• Histone Modifications

• Other Technologies

Global Epigenomic Market, by End-User:

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Epigenomic Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

•Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Epigenomic Market:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Affymetrix

• Agilent Technologies

• Astellas Pharmaceuticals

• Bayer Ag

• Bio Vision

• Celgene Corp.

• Epigenomics Ag

• Epigentek

• Glaxosmithkline

• Illumina Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

• Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Naturewise Biotech & Medicals Corp.

• Novartis Pharma Ag

• Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Tbg Diagnostics Limited

• Rubicon Genomics

• Roche Holding Ag

