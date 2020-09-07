Global Folate Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Application and Region.

Global Folate Market was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR 6.24% in forecast period.

Global Folate Market Overview:

Folate, is a B-complex vitamin, which also known as folic acid. Folate is a water-soluble vitamin b12. Folate plays crucial role in the suitable growth and development of cells and supplements in protein metabolism and improves the formation of red blood cells, thus helps in preventing anemia. Neural tube defects (NTDs) may cause infant mortality or defects in the brain, spine and spinal cord. To escape these NTDs, the research recommends folic acid supplementation to women, which is expected to drive the growth of the global folate market. However, possible side effects associated with folates like, nausea and abdominal cramps may hamper the growth of the global folate market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Folate Market Dynamics:

Folate is suggested to spermatogenesis, which benefits in maintaining fertility in men and women. In addition, Folate is recognized to control homocysteine levels in the blood, which reduces the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Increased health awareness among consumer, is driving them for the consumption of folate based products. Moreover, to lower the toxicity of medicines used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, folate is used by the pharmaceutical sector. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of global folate market.

Folic acid could be dangerous when taken by mouth in multiple or large doses in a long-term. High doses of folate might cause diarrhea, rash, abdominal cramps, sleep disorders, irritability, behavior changes or confusion, nausea, skin reactions, seizures, gas, excitability and some other side effects. Because of all this, government brings their interference in the selling of folate based medicines in the open market to avoid the misuse of drug. This has come up as restraints to the growth of the market.

In the recent years, folate market has witnessed the rapid fall in the price of folates, thus, the market is witnessing the entry of multiple new players. These new entrants have entered or emerged as a major threats to the big firms in the market. As more and more capacity comes online, prices are likely to fall more rapidly in the forecast period, this is the challenge for the major companies in the market.

Global Folate Market Regional Analysis

Among several regions of the globe, Asia pacific is the chief contributor with share of US$ XX.XX Bn in the global folate market and register the highest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness about health supplements and benefits of folate. In terms of volume, China is leader with 80% of the market share in the global folate market. Additionally, increasing health issues like, cardio-arrest, defects in newborn children, are anticipated to boost the growth of folate market in the region. North American region is likely to gain a substantial market share in the global folate market during the forecast period, due high consumption of folate supplements mainly by women. Besides, increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in the region is expected to supplement the growth of folate market. The market in the Europe is also anticipated to witness the speedy growth with CAGR XX.XX% as the demand for folate is rising and increasing expenditure on health supplements in various countries of this region, driving the market growth.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Folate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Folate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Folate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Folate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Folate Market Report:

Global Folate Market, by Type

• MTHF Calcium Salt

• MTHF Glucosamine Salt

Global Folate Market, by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

• Agriculture & Feed

• Others

Global Folate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Folate Market

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM N.V

• Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

• Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.

• Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd.

• Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmacy Co Ltd.

• Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co.

• Nantong Changhai Food Additive

• Hema Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

• Superior Supplement Manufacturing

• Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Nutritional Supplement Manufacture

