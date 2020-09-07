Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product type, Application and Region.

Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market was valued at US$ 136.0Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 249.0Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.85 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global isothermal boxes for vaccines market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the upcoming future to the emerging segment in the global isothermal boxes for vaccines market.

In spite of extreme support from the regional governments and different organizations, many children die annually due to inappropriate vaccinations owing to the shortage of last-mile reach of vaccination campaigns. Moreover, the isothermal boxes for vaccines are also utilized in shipping of vaccines from the key healthcare centers to intermediary vaccines stores.

In case of a breakdown, vaccines can lose their effectiveness and necessity to be kept at the required range of temperatures. So, the market for isothermal boxes for vaccines worldwide is gaining popularity. Restraint factor of the global isothermal boxes for vaccines market are, poor management of supply chain is likely to hamper the growth of the isothermal boxes for vaccines market globally. Also, poor management includes the incorrect usage of coolant-packs and the selection of inappropriate isothermal boxes.

Short range segment is dominating the isothermal boxes for vaccines market. The short range is sub-segmented into three categories are <5 liters, 5 – 15 liters and 15 – 25 liters. The isothermal boxes for vaccines market standards for the production of isothermal boxes are set by the WHO. The market consists of numerous organizations and companies that manufacture only WHO-approved isothermal boxes also independent companies that sell their own variants. Moreover, isothermal boxes are fairly easy to use and require a minimum level of skills.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the upcoming years. This is owing to rapid urbanization witnessed in the emerging economies, such as China and India. The major share of vaccine sales is mostly sourced from five key MNCs. High-income countries include a major share of the vaccine sales globally. Otherwise, based on vaccines volume, these countries are likely to account for a minimum share of the market. The global isothermal boxes for vaccines market in North America is mostly dominated by the U.S and Canada.

Some of the key players operating in global isothermal boxes for vaccines market, B Medical Systems, CIP Industries, Cold Pack Systems, Termo-Cont, and AirContainer Packaging System.

The scope of the Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market

Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market, by Product Type

• Short Range

o < 5 litter

o 5 – 15 litter

o 15 – 25 litter

• Long Range

o 5 – 15 litter

o 15 – 25 litter

Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market, by Application

• Medical

• Bioengineering Laboratory

• Research Institute

• Others

Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market

• B Medical Systems

• CIP Industries

• Cold Pack Systems

• Termo-Cont

• AirContainer Packaging System

• EBARA Corporation

• Giostyle

• Polar Tech

• AOV International

• Insulate

• Sonoco

• Apex International

• Blowkings

• AUCMA

• Nilkamal Limited

