Global live attenuated vaccines Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Vaccine Development, Route of Administration, End-user, And Region.

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach at an evaluation of US$ XX Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast 2020 and 2027.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Live Attenuated Vaccines Market presentation in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

Growing Prevalence of infectious diseases and rising awareness regarding vaccination led to increasing demand for novel treatment. Furthermore, the Increasing occurrence of infectious diseases, characteristics of live attenuated vaccines such as oral direction, long-lasting, and high effectiveness propel the market Also, increasing investment by government and pharmaceutical companies and various initiatives taken by the government such as compulsory vaccines for children’s, polio campaigns which resulted to completely eradicate polio cases, are also, few factors forecasting the market growth and driving the demand for live attenuated vaccines globally.

However, live attenuated vaccines also have some limitations. For instance, Regulatory hurdles, environmental risks and genetic stability. Moreover, because of limited access to refrigerators in a few countries, these vaccines can’t be used in those regions and likely to restrain the live attenuated vaccine market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global live attenuated vaccines Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the Tuberculosis is accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Tuberculosis is one of the major causes of death worldwide. While, BCG, (bacille Calmette-Guerin), is a vaccine used for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB), in countries with a high incidence of TB to prevent meningitis, childhood tuberculosis and miliary disease. Moreover, the effectiveness of the vaccine against adult pulmonary TB and the vaccine’s potential with tuberculin interference raises the demand for vaccine in the market. However, In July 2019, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched an anti-Tuberculosis vaccine, which is administered to six and above patients.

Based on route of administration, the intramuscular injection is estimated to have the largest share and is projected to grow at XX% CAGR and likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The maximum supply and sales of intramuscular injection globally led to generate large revenue. Intramuscular is associated with, maximizing the immunogenicity and minimizing the reactogenicity, for example, the immunogenicity of varicella and yellow fever is greater as compared to subcutaneous injection and gives good immune response when administered intramuscularly. Hence, simplifying the vaccination practice.

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, North America was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, growing with a CAGR of XX%, and is accounted to dominate the global live attenuated vaccines market because of the major preventive measures taken to increasing occurrence of infectious diseases and growing awareness towards vaccination. Additionally, different initiatives by the government and public awareness program for vaccination against diseases like measles, influenza, etc., enhance the market growth. The US contributes the major share and as per estimation, on 15 June 2019, from over-all 16 states in the U.S. In terms of vaccine inclusion, with the WHO guidelines it is estimated to have one of the prominent healthcare systems for preventive vaccine market globally and thus, is expected to propel the growth of the live attenuated vaccines market during the forecast period (2019-2026).

The Asia Pacific is expected to have a major market share because of the high incidence rate of tuberculosis in the region. As per WHO, 60% of the world’s tuberculosis patients are from the Asia Pacific, mainly from emerging countries such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and China. Of which, India is accounted to have a large number of tuberculosis patients, The Middle East & Africa market is predicted to grow during the forecast period because to the increasing number of deaths from yellow fever and demand for live attenuated vaccines is high in the region. As per WHO, 32 countries in Africa are at optimum risk of yellow fever.

Competitive Landscape:

These market players in the Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market appears to be competitive because of existing large and small players. The key players implemented various strategies such as acquisition & collaborations, merges, Product launches and other crucial aspects contributing to growth and lessen the competition in the competitive landscape. Acquisition is the prominent strategy dominating the market accounting for up to 52% of share.

Some of the Key Developments in the Market: Mergers & Acquisition –

• In July 2019, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Valneva SE, a biotechnology company, proclaimed partnership to deliver up to US$ 23.4 Mn for manufacturing of vaccine and clinical development of VLA1553, which is, a vaccine for live-attenuated Chikungunya virus.

• In September 2017, Merck has launched INNOVAX-ND-IBD, the first live vaccine that provides life-long protection against highly contagious diseases in poultry like, Marek’s disease (MD), Infectious Bursal Disease (IBD) and Newcastle Disease (ND).

• In September 2019, Kenya merged with malawi and Ghana and launched the world’s first malaria vaccines. It is proceeding efficiently as malaria affect millions in Africa.

•

In may 2019, sanofi Pasteur was approved for the launch of its dengue fever vaccines DENGVAXIA in U.S by USFDA.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Route of Administration, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market:

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market, By Type

• Viral Vaccine

o Varicella (Chickenpox) Vaccine

o Adenovirus Oral Vaccine (Military)

o Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

o Yellow Fever Vaccine

o Vaccinia (Smallpox) Vaccine

o Other Viral Vaccines

• Bacterial Vaccine

o BCG (Tuberculosis) Vaccine

o Live Cholera Vaccine

o Typhoid Oral Vaccine

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Development

• Live Animals

• Embryonated Eggs

• Tissue Culture

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market, Route of Administration

• Intramuscular (IM)

• Subcutaneous (SC)

• Oral

o intradermal (ID),

o transcutaneous (TC),

o nasal route

• Other Routes

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market, By End user

• Clinics

• Research Institute

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Other End User

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global live Attenuated Vaccines Market, key Players

• Merck & Co., Inc.*

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Pfizer Inc.

• CSL Limited

• MedImmune LLC

• Sanofi

• Astellas Pharma

• Johnson and Johnson

• Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Codagenix Inc.

• BioDiem

• AstraZeneca

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• Vivaldi Biosciences Inc.

• Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

• NOVAVAX, INC.

