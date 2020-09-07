Global Micro Guide Catheters Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global Micro Guide Catheters Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Catheter is a thin tube medical device which is inserted into the human body during surgical procedures. Catheters are used to treat various diseases ranging from cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, ophthalmic to gastrointestinal. A catheter is made up of polymers like silicone, nylon, polyurethane, thermoplastic, and elastomer. Micro guide catheter tips are used to treat diseases such as uterine fibroids, arterial embolism, venal or pulmonary embolism, vascular malformations and hyper vascularized tumors.

Market Dynamics

The report contains a historic view of market size and key player’s performance while forecasting the trend of the market till 2027. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular and urological diseases is driving the growth of the global micro guide catheters market. The sedentary lifestyle of the people is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and hence the market for catheters is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% in forecast period. APAC, Europe and Middle East catheters markets are expected to grow at XX%, XX% and XX% respectively in forecast period. The report has covered region wise and decease wise growth the market that will give deeper insights to the readers.

Micro Guide Catheters Market Segment analysis

Based on Application, the cardiovascular diseases segment commanded the 40% market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over forecast period. Micro guide catheter is extensively used in cardiovascular disease treatment, which is the largest segment in global catheter market. In the United States, more than 1,000,000 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed annually. According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions.

Based on Type, Over-the-wire micro guide catheters expected to account for the XX% market share by 2027. Some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market segments is the high success rate associated with the use of over-the-wire micro guide catheter and its wide use in cardiovascular applications like coronary and peripheral interventions and neurovascular interventional applications.

Micro Guide Catheters Market Regional analysis

North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX% Mn in 2019 because of the high volume of medical procedures conducted through catheterization. The accessibility to infrastructure and technology gives fuels to the growth of the market in this region. The main factors responsible for the growth of the market in the region is the surging occurrence of several diseases and growing healthcare expenditure by governments.

Key Developments

In July 2018, EchoNous declared that it had received an FDA 510(k) clearance for its EchoNous Vein ultrasound device intended to develop peripheral IV catheter placements. The EchoNous Vein system is planned to provide real-time, clear images at depths of one to five centimeters for visualizing superficial and deeper veins.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Micro Guide Catheters Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Micro Guide Catheters Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Micro Guide Catheters Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro Guide Catheters Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Micro Guide Catheters Market

Global Micro Guide Catheters Market, by Type

• Over-the-wire micro guide catheters

• Flow directed micro guide catheters

Global Micro Guide Catheters Market, by Application

• Cardiovascular

• Neurovascular

• Urology

• Other

Global Micro Guide Catheters Market, by End-User

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Physicians’ offices

Global Micro Guide Catheters Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Micro Guide Catheters Market

• Micro Therapeutics Inc.

• LuMend Corporation

• BrosMed Medical

• Covidien AG

• Terumo Europe N.V.

• Baylis Medical Medtronic

• Diasolve Ltd.

• ASAHI INTECC Company Limited

• Volcano Corporation

• Merit Medical Systems Inc

• ACIST Medical Systems

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cordis Corporation

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Navilyst Medical Inc.

