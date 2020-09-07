Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Portability, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global oxygen therapy equipment market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by TypeOxygen therapy is also known as supplemental oxygen. Oxygen is a gas which is required when the body needs to function. Oxygen therapy equipment is used for medical treatment such as low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, cluster headaches, and to maintain sufficient oxygen while breath in anesthetics.

The key factors driving the growth of global oxygen therapy equipment market are the increasing respiratory disorder incidences, growing elderly populace towards home healthcare. Furthermore, the high consumption of tobacco smoking, inclination toward home-based oxygen therapy, is also boosting the growth of the market.

Rising urbanization, increasing levels of air pollution, and growth in per capita expenses on healthcare coupled with large patient pool are driving factor of the global oxygen therapy equipment market. Improvements in medical technology are a key opportunity for the growth of global oxygen therapy equipment market during the forecast period. Accessibility of low-cost alternatives by local manufacturers, and strict regulatory guidelines causing delays in product approval are obstructing the market growth.

The oxygen source equipment segment is projected to lead the global oxygen therapy equipment market owing to the growing occurrence of respiratory disorders & technological progress to develop smaller, quieter as well as more active equipment.

COPD is the fastest growing application segment in the global oxygen therapy equipment market owing to the rising rate of tobacco smoking and a growing prevalence of breathing diseases owing to the growing aging population are the important factors driving asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a chronic inherited disorder that causes thickened mucus to form in your lungs, pancreas, and other organs in the body. Due to breathing problems People are suffering through cystic fibrosis.

North America is estimated to lead the global oxygen therapy equipment market owing to the growing elderly populace, increasing number of clinics & hospitals, and rising alertness about oxygen therapy. However, the rise in investment in healthcare & healthcare expenditure, and the growing air pollution levels in China and India are expected to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key player operating in the global oxygen therapy equipment market are Linde Healthcare, Essex Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Chart Industries, Inc., Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Inogen, Inc., Respan Products Inc., Philips Healthcare, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Messer Medical Austria GmbH, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., and Medicop D.O.O.

The Scope of Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market:

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by Portability:

• Stationary equipment

• Portable equipment

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by Type:

• Oxygen Source Equipment

• Oxygen Delivery Devices

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by Application:

• COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

• Asthma

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Respiratory Distress Syndrome

• Pneumonia

• Other Application

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Home care

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market:

• Linde Healthcare

• Essex Industries, Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• Smiths Medical

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

• Inogen, Inc.

• Respan Products Inc.

• Philips Healthcare

• DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Messer Medical Austria GmbH

• Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

• Medicop D.O.O.

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22459

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com