Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Marker Type, End User and Region.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a XX% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the active form of Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), with hepatic necroinflammation and faster fibrosis progression. The unwanted fat deposition in liver is the key cause of this disease. If left untreated or undiagnosed, it can lead to liver cirrhosis and ultimately progress to liver failure. The high incidence of liver-related diseases has encourage some industry players and research institutes to spend in development of sophisticated NASH diagnostic and therapeutic products.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The prevalence of NASH is rising at a shocking rate and thus has directed to the increasing need for effective diagnostic tools in recent years. The NASH Education Program reported that, the incidence of NASH is expected to increase by XX% during 2015 to 2027. The rising incidence of diabetes and obesity, increasing demand for non-invasive tests, and increasing public and private sector initiatives to upsurge awareness about NASH are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Apart from this, the negative regulatory scenario is expected to affect market growth during forecast period. For example, the existence of stringent regulations by the US FDA for the limitation of biomarkers is expected to restrict the market growth.

The report on Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market covers segments such as Marker Type, End User and Region. The Marker Type segment includes Serum Biomarkers, Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, and Others. Among the Marker Type, Serum Biomarkers is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market, due to their indirect relation with NASH. The Hepatic fibrosis markers are anticipated to raise exponentially during forecasted period due to their more accuracy and efficiency. This marker type segment is anticipated to hold the leading share of NASH biomarkers market by 2027. The End User segment is further sub-segmented into Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs, Research Institutes and Academics, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others. Because of the necessity of non-invasive diagnostic tools for routine observing of drug therapy efficiency in the course of clinical trial of drug candidates, the Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs end-user segment is anticipated to have a reasonable growth during the forecasted period.

Based on regional segment, the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold leading position in the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market throughout the forecast period. Growth of this particular region is ascribed to the encouraging government initiatives, the presence of sophisticated healthcare amenities, and increasing incidence of diabetes, fatty liver disease, and obesity. Europe is expected to hold the second position in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market. The factors like growing prevalence of NASH, rising incidence of obesity and diabetics, existence of well-established healthcare sector, and growing research and development on liver diseases. The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region can be ascribed to factors like the existence of a large patient base, rise in healthcare spending, and availability of skilled healthcare personnel. The Middle East and Africa is expected to register the lowest share in the global market. In the African region, the market is expected to be negatively affected by factors like poor healthcare amenities, a smaller amount disposable income, inadequate awareness about liver diseases, including NASH.

Key players operating in the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market are BioPredictive, Celerion, Cisbio, Echosens, Enterome, GENFIT, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, One Way Liver, SL, Pacific Biomarkers, Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Perspectrum Diagnostics Ltd, Quest Diagnostics, Regulus Therapeutics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd, Xeptagen SpA, and Exalenz Biosciences Ltd. In November 2018, Siemens Healthineers declared that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an innovative device designation for its ELF test. In September 2018, Quest Diagnostics associated with Houston Healthcare to provide advanced laboratory services. With this, the company aims to brace its position in the market. Similar kind of strategies followed by the other players functioning in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market were innovation, product development, acquisition, and expansion.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market.

Scope of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market, By Marker Type

• Serum Biomarkers

• Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers

• Apoptosis Biomarkers

• Oxidative Stress Biomarkers

• Others

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs

• Research Institutes and Academics

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market

• BioPredictive, Celerion

• Cisbio

• Echosens

• Enterome

• GENFIT SA

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• NGM Biopharmaceuticals

• One Way Liver SL

• Pacific Biomarkers

• Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

• Perspectrum Diagnostics Ltd.

• Quest Diagnostics

• Regulus Therapeutics, Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

• Xeptagen SpA

• Exalenz Biosciences Ltd.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/37239

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com