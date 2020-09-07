North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market :VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2019 to 2026, Says Maximize Research

North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Patient engagement solution refers to an ideal healthcare situation where people are made well-informed regarding their own medical care. Patients are motivated to discuss and actively participate in possible treatment, medication as well as recuperation options. These discussions and involvement of the patient in their healthcare choices further give providers various ways of informing and engaging patients.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America based on components has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Services formed the largest segment with more number of patients getting directly involved with their medical treatments and diagnosis. Increased knowledge, as well as understanding among patients, help them to actively participate in matters related to their own health. This has been a major factor to drive the services segment especially with better healthcare choices for patients leading to improved care. By collaborating and engaging patients in the decision-making process, healthcare providers build trusted relationships with patients so as to make them stay loyal to a particular organization and its services.

Based on the delivery mode, the market has been further segmented into cloud-based, web-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment will form one of the largest markets for patient engagement solutions with more number of people opting for quick information access regarding health issues as well as get a third opinion from other resources. Affordability and flexibility of services have been a few other factors to propel the growth of cloud-based services in patient engagement solution market. On the basis of application, the market has been classified into health management, home healthcare management, financial health management, and social & behavioral management. Healthcare management solutions have held the largest share with home healthcare management monitoring one of the fastest growths among other application solutions. Growing awareness about health-related issues along with real-time availability of information for better diagnosis of diseases have been a few key factors that have led to the high growth of healthcare management solutions in North America.

Geographically, the market for patient engagement solutions in North America has been bifurcated into U.S. and Canada. Leading pharmaceutical companies in the US are focusing on digitalization of healthcare services for enhancing brand loyalty as well as market presence. Patients are now getting actively involved in the healthcare services to participate in their treatment process further helping medical companies to have a better diagnosis of diseases. Patient engagement solutions are growing at a high rate and are further expected to provide more opportunities in terms of development in future as well.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Patient Engagement Solutions market.

