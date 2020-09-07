Cancer Cachexia Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027) – By Therapeutics, Mechanism of action, Distribution Channel, and Region

Cancer Cachexia Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.4 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Cancer cachexia is defined as an ongoing loss of skeletal muscle mass with or without loss of fat mass that cannot be completely reversed by conventional nutritional support and leads to progressive functional damage. Continuing clinical trials in oncology have shed light on multifactorial pathogenicity of the syndrome cancer cachexia. Understanding the mechanism of cancer cachexia has become imperious for the understanding of prognostic issues for cancer. Pharmaceuticals seeking stronghold in the global market. Cachexia is an often permanent side effect of diseases including cancer and HIV. Cancer cachexia market have adopted strategies that fast-track time-to-market of novel pharmaceutical agents.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cancer cachexia Market Drivers and Restrains

Leading players are entering into mergers with acquisitions of organizations engaging in clinical trials. These strategies support the development of new multidisciplinary combination therapies, thus aiding them to consolidate their shares. In a progressively competitive market, companies that compete for sizable shares in the cancer cachexia market include Eli Lilly and Co., Aphios Corp., Novartis, Merck Co. Inc., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., and Aeterna Zentaris. The growth of the global cancer cachexia market is powered by wide research on using multiple agents for treating metabolic abnormalities in cachexia. Expansion of these multiple pharmacologic agents will further collect steam on the back of regulatory landscape.

Manufacturers in the Cancer cachexia are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Cancer cachexia Market Segmentation Analysis

The global cancer cachexia market is segmented on the basis of Therapeutics, Mechanism of action, Distribution Channel, and Region. The Cancer cachexia Market therapeutics Market, is sub segmented into progestogens, corticosteroids, combination therapies and others. Corticosteroids segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Because of Corticosteroids containing medicines are used to provide relief for inflamed areas of the body, such as swelling, redness, itching, and allergic reactions.

They are habitually used as part of the treatment for a number of different diseases, like severe allergies or skin problems, asthma, or arthritis. Based on mechanism of action the cancer cachexia market is divided into as appetite stimulators, weight loss stabilizers and others. In terms of distribution channel the market is sub segmented as hospital stores, retail pharmacy store and online pharmacy. Tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), IL-1 (interleukin 1), IL-6 (interleukin 6) and interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) are the common cytokines implicated in cachexia.

Cancer cachexia Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Cancer cachexia Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the pipeline of pharmacologic agents is ready in North America. Large part of the increasing impetus comes from advancing paradigm of care for cancer patients.

Furthermore, the occurrence of cachexia in Japan and Europe will make these key cancer cachexia markets during the forecast period. Developing regions, particularly Asia Pacific, have vast pool of patients with Cancer cachexia. This is a strong factor underpinning research into understanding the etiology of underlying cancer cachexia. Hence, Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and nearly follow by North America in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Cancer cachexia Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Cancer cachexia Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Cancer cachexia Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Cancer cachexia Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Cancer cachexia Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Cancer cachexia Market

Cancer cachexia Market, by Therapeutics

• Progestogens

• Corticosteroids

• Combination Therapies

• Others

Cancer cachexia Market, by Mechanism of action

• Appetite Stimulators

• Weight Loss Stabilizers

• Others

Cancer cachexia Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hospital Stores

• Retail Pharmacy Stores

• Online Pharmacy

Cancer cachexia Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Cancer cachexia Market, Major Players

• Eterna Zentaris Inc.

• Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

• Aphios Corporation

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GTx Inc.

• Helsinn Group

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• XBiotech, Inc.

• Neurim

• Pernix Therapeutics

• Pfizer Inc

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• SkyePharma

