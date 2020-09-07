Global Equine Supplement Products Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Supplement, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Global Equine Supplement Products Market was valued USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 99.02 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Global Equine Supplement Products MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Equine Supplement Products Market Drivers and Restrains:

The Equine Supplement product is a nutritional supplements frequently used for horse diets. Rising incidence of equine diseases, with joint infections, bacterial infections, and upper respiratory infections are the most common health concerns. Therefore, requirement for equine health products including supplements containing vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other micro-nutrients is increasing. In case of racing horses, the horse owners and caretakers focus on improving performance recovery, joint & digestive health. They also take consultation from veterinary health care providers to better understand the use of horse feeds & supplements to promote growth and overall health of the horses.

The global equine supplement products market is impelled by rise in demand for herbal equine supplements and surge in government initiatives toward equine health products. Rising trend of gambling, horse racing, government sectors and sports provides lucrative opportunities for market players in the equine health industry. Horse racing has become a royal sport in urbanized as well as developing countries. This is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, orthopedic injuries in young horses have a significant economic impact, and hence is vital to tackle the health concerns of horses and improve their health.

Manufacturers in global equine supplement are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers, acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas.

Global Equine Supplement Products Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the equine supplement products market has been segmented into performance enhancement/recovery, and join disorder prevention. The join disorder prevention segment held the largest market share in 2018. This segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the rise in awareness among horse owners to reduce lameness associated with osteoarthritis.

Based on the distribution channel, the global equine supplement products market has been categorized into veterinary hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies. Among these, the veterinary hospital pharmacies segment is dominant of the equine supplement products market in 2018. This segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of XX% in the upcoming period due to the rise in owner preference to get horses treated in hospitals and increase availability of veterinary supplements in hospital pharmacies.

Based on supplement, the global equine supplement market has been segmented into proteins/amino acids, vitamins, enzymes and electrolytes/minerals. The proteins/amino acids segment is likely to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for supplements for muscle growth, hair, and hooves.

Global Equine Supplement Products Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the equine supplement products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of the equine supplement products market in 2018. The market growth in the region is accredited to increase in the number of market players manufacturing horse feeds and supplements and rise in awareness about the safety & efficacy of equine supplements available in the market. In 2018, The U.K. and Germany held significant shares of the market in Europe. An increase in the use of horses for sports activities, growing emphasis on overall equine health and wellness, and extensively use of electrolyte supplements will drive the market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to a rise in the use of horse feeds, especially for racehorses and the number of horse clubs in China. The equine supplement market in Latin America is expected to rise in companion animal ownerships, high demand for animal feeds, and increase in geographic expansion of the key players.

A report covers the recent development in market for equine supplement products market i.e., in December 2018, Hagyard Pharmacy launched REVYVE, a pre- and probiotic to maintain gastrointestinal (GI) health, escalating its product portfolio for equine health. Additionally, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers by market players in the past few decades are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In December 2017, Pyranha acquired Adeptus Nutrition, a company offering equine nutrition supplements, to address the need of supplement products by animal owners.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global equine supplement products market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global equine supplement products market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global equine supplement products market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by vehicle type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global equine supplement products market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Equine Supplement Products Market:

Global Equine Supplement Products Market, by Supplement:

• Proteins/Amino Acids

• Vitamins

• Enzymes

• Electrolytes/Minerals

Global Equine Supplement Products Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Global Equine Supplement Products Market, by Application:

• Performance Enhancement/Recovery

• Join Disorder Prevention

Global Equine Supplement Products Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Equine Supplement Products Market, Major Players:

• Zoetis

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Bayer AG

• Equine Products UK LTD

• Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Kentucky Equine Research

• Plusvital Limited

• Lallemand, Inc.

• Virbac

• Merck Animal Health

• Affymetrix

• Elanco Animal Heath

• Equine Orthotics and Prosthetics

