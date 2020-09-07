Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market was valued US$ 96.XMn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 143.X Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during a forecast period.

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, By Regions

Market Definition

The rising incidence of bone injuries between senior citizens which contains arthritis, knee troubles enhances the demand for extracorporeal shock wave therapy device. The global extracorporeal shock wave therapy device market was valued at over US$ 91.X Mn in 2019 and is projected to surpass US$ 143.X Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of over 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The orthopedic and urology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The market in North America is mainly dominated by rapidly growing aged populace, high acceptance of shock wave remedy for pain management, and increasing occurrence of kidney stones. North America is currently valued at over US$ 33.X4 Mn in 2019 expected to exceed US$ 3X.XX Mn over 2027.

Market Dynamics

Extracorporeal shock wave therapy device is an electronic tool that is used to generate the low strength sound waves without delay interface with the affected place of an individual via gel medium. Shockwave remedy has multidisciplinary use, as it may be utilized in orthopedics, physiotherapy, urology, sports medicines, veterinary drug treatments, rehabilitation centres, plastic surgery, and others. It is a non-surgical technique that is to cure soft tissue problems, chronic pain and encourages the reparative system of affected bones and tendons.

The global extracorporeal Shock wave therapy device market is rising in demand for mainly because of the extensive upsurge in the R&D sports in the scientific enterprise. The growing occurrence of bone injuries between senior residents which includes arthritis, knee troubles boosts the demand for extracorporeal shock wave remedy device. In addition, technological advancement along with combining laser technology with a surprise wave device fuelling market growth. Applications are commonly associated with the remedy of chronic muscular and tendon problems, again and neck ache. The most common indicators encompass painful shoulder, epicondylitis, low back pain, Achilles tendon ache, patellar tendonitis, and trigger points.

Moreover, technological advancements consisting of combined shock wave therapy integration facilities with different electronic probes, and laser technology is anticipated to promote the shock wave therapy device market throughout the forecast period. Shock wave remedy device is an administrative and clinical tool that enables enhance the remedy performance of kidney stones. The lithotripsy is the maximum commonplace remedy used to target and break the stone within the kidney into fragments. This system is also known as extracorporeal surprise wave lithotripsy. The nonsurgical approach makes use of excessive-energy shock waves to deal with kidney stones.

The most important restraint facing by the extracorporeal shock wave therapy device marketplace is due to the lack of information approximately the technology used, unskilled operators, to function the tool and excessive cost.

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment analysis

Based on the Application, the orthopedic and urology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The orthopedic and urology segments ruled the global marketplace and this trend are expected to retain by the end of 2027 with a marginal boom in its market proportion. Upsurge in acceptance of pain-free treatment techniques by the younger populace, value added features furnished by means of the shock wave therapy devices, and increase in stimulation of cellular proliferation, tissue regeneration, and angiogenesis have contributed to the projecting share of the segments.

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Regional analysis

North America is predicted to lead the worldwide extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices marketplace for the duration of the forecast period. It’s far projected to lose share by the end of 2027. The market in North America is mainly compelled by quickly increasing geriatric populace, high acceptance of shock wave remedy for pain management, and rising incidence of kidney stones and erectile disorder inside the U.S. Besides, upsurge in low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy mechanisms practices in the U.S. is estimated to boost the radial or ballistic shock wave generation segment within the country during the forecast period. According to a report by Population Reference Bureau, global population is anticipated to increase 33% from 2016 estimates to reach 9.9 billion by 2050.

The shock wave therapy device market inside the Asia Pacific is estimated to make bigger at a fast pace during the forecast length. Japan ruled the shock wave therapy device marketplace within the Asia Pacific. The APEJ has come to be the lucrative marketplace for shock wave therapy device and expected to check in sizeable shares over the forecast duration due to the growing incidence of geriatric population and bone accidents inside the countries of APEJ along with India and China. The increasing infrastructure developments and upgrades within the medical device industry additionally enhance the APEJ surprise wave therapy device market. The market in China is predicted to expand at an exponential CAGR for the duration of the forecast duration.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, By Product Type

• Table-top/Portable ESWT Device

• Hand-push Type ESWT Device

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, By Application

• Orthopaedic

• Cardiology

• Erectile Dysfunction

• Urology

• Others

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market

• Chattanooga

• BTL

• Storz Medical

• EMS Electro Medical Systems

• MTS Medical

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme

• Gymna

• Likamed GmbH

• Inceler Medikal

• HANIL-TM

• HnT Medical

• Urontech

• Wikkon

• Longest

• Xiangyu Medical

• Shengchang Medical

