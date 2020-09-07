Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market : 2026 Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 41% and will exceed over USD XX billion by 2026.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand precision medicines, rising clinical research, safeguarding the healthcare data. Other factors such as increasing adoption of disease detection technologies including CT scans, MRI scans, and PAC also drive the market for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence through the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, By Region

North America expected to have larger market share primarily due to increased demand for big data analytics in the healthcare sector. Other major factors which drive the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market in this region is government initiatives for the adoption of artificial intelligence, encouragement for the big data analytics from the federal government also drive the market for AI in the healthcare sector.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, By Applications

Drug discovery is expected to account for a higher market share in 2016. This market is driven due to increasing demand for research and development of drugs such as, designing the drug, identification molecules and screening the molecules.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, By Offering

Software segment is expected to account for a higher market share in 2016. This market is driven due to increased demand big data analytic software in the medical field and increasing companies which provide the software services for the AI in the medical field. Continuous innovation in the AI software’s of the healthcare sector also drive the market through the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, By Market Players

Increasing healthcare expenditure by all the regions also drive the market for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence through the forecast period. Some of the companies operating in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market are Atomise, carbon, Circadian Health, IBM Watson Health, Pathway Genomics, Intel Corporation, Next IT Corp., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and General Electric Company.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Background

Developing countries such as China and India are increasing their investments in the healthcare sectors. Other private organizations in the developing countries also investing in the healthcare infrastructures. These factors drive the market for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence through the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

•Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Applications

o Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

o Drug Discovery

o Therapy Planning

o Hospital Workflow

o Others

• Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9847

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com