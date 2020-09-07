Global Healthcare Claims Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, Type, Delivery Mode, End User, and Region.

Global healthcare claims management market was valued US$ 8.98 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



Rising patient volumes covered under medical insurance and incidents of chronic diseases, increasing developments of advanced technologies & treatments, increasing importance of denials management, expanding health insurance market, increasing government initiatives in providing funding, and declining reimbursement rates are major driving factors of the healthcare claims management market.

Healthcare claims management market is segmented into component, type, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on component, healthcare a claims management market is classified into software, hardware, and services. Software is estimated to hold XX % market share of the healthcare claims management market due to rising adoption of advanced healthcare claims management software in market for faster claims processing, easily, and accurate.

In terms of type, healthcare claims management market is divided by integrated solutions and standalone solutions. Integrated solutions will boost the market of healthcare claims management in forecast period due to growing demand for integrated solutions for improve process efficiency and cost efficiency. On the basis of end user, healthcare a claims management market is segmented by healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others. Healthcare payers are estimated to hold the largest share of the healthcare a claims management market in forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to holds XX% of largest market share of the healthcare claims management market in forecast period, due to rising funding for the developments of healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and awareness among patients. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global healthcare claims management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global healthcare claims management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global healthcare claims management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global healthcare claims management market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global healthcare claims management market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Healthcare Claims Management Market:

Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Type

• Integrated

• Standalone

Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Delivery Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud based

• Web based

Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by End User

• Healthcare payers

• Healthcare providers

• Others

Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Healthcare Claims Management Market:

• Cerner Corporation

• McKesson Corporation

• Optum

• Inc.

• Context 4 Healthcare

• Quest Diagnostics

• GE Healthcare

• Conifer Health Solutions

• nThrive

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Avaya Inc.

• Genpact Limited

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Accenture PLC

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• Athenahealth Inc.

• Aspect Software

• eClinicalWorks

• DST Systems

• RAM Technologies

• GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

• The SSI Group

• PLEXIS Healthcare System

• Infor Inc.

