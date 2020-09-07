Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Software and Services), by End User (Hospitals, Long-Term Care Facilities and Other End User) and by Geography

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 302.76 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Infection Surveillance Solutions are designed to continuously monitor and interpret data related to health and provide ensure accurate implementation of preventive measures. Infection surveillance solutions reduce respiratory tract infections, surgical wound infections, and urinary tract infections while compared to conventional hospital-acquired infection solutions.

Global infection surveillance solutions market is segmented by product, end user, and geography. Product segment is classified as software and services. Software segment is further divided as on-premise software and web-based software. Services covered under the scope of this reports are product support & maintenance services, training & consulting services and implementation services. End User segment is divided as hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing healthcare expenditure are trending the overall Global Infection Surveillance Solutions market. Reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools may hamper market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities and rising healthcare spending in the region will fuel the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Hoovers, Bloomberg, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Are:

• Atlas Medical Software

• Hygreen, Inc.

• DEB Group Ltd.

• Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company)

• RL Solutions

• Gojo Industries, Inc.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Wolters Kluwer N.V.

• Premier Inc.

• Becton, Dikinson and Company

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Various research and consulting firms

• Distributors of infection surveillance software

• Infection control practitioner

• Hospitals and LTC facilities

• Infection surveillance software providers

• Healthcare institutions

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market based on product, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By Product

• Software

•On-Premise Software

•Web-Based Software

• Services

•Product Support & Maintenance Services

•Training & Consulting Services

•Implementation Services

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Other End User

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5497

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com