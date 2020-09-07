Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Drug, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market was valued US$ 7.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 27.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.29 % during a forecast period.

An increase in the NASH-affected population, prevalence of diabetic and obese populations, and awareness about NAFLD/NASH are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market.

On the other side, there is no focused diagnostic test available in the market for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics. Lack of effective diagnostic tests for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is limiting the growth of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Selonsertib is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Selonsertib is a trial oral small molecule, which mediates inflammation, apoptosis, and fibrosis in settings of oxidative stress. Currently, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis has no effective treatment apart from lifestyle intercessions. If there is a license, selonsertib will offer an innovative treatment option for NASH as no effective pharmacological therapies.

Region-wise, North America region is expected to hold the dominant position in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the region. An increase in the number of people in the region suffering from obesity and diabetes are expected to boost the demand for the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics treatment. The occurrence of the diseases by high cholesterol and change in the lifestyle of the people are some of the other reasons behind the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market.

Some of the prominent key players like MediciNova, Galmed, Intercept, Genfit, Conatus, and the Shire have their Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis drugs. The continuing scientific developments in the pathogenesis of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis and the identification of novel agents focusing on the disease activities are necessary for the further expansion of capacities. Prominent key players in the market are focusing on the introduction of the innovative technic to treat NASH and to reduce long-term clinical outcomes like cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market, By Drug

• Cenicriviroc

• Elafibranor

• Ocaliva

• Selonsertib

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Gilead Science

• Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals

• Enzo Biochem, Inc.

• Immuron Ltd.

• Intercepts Pharmaceuticals

• Novo Nordisk

• Raptor Pharmaceutical Corporation

• Genfit SA

• MediciNova

• Shire

• Viking Therapeutics

• Zydus Cadila

