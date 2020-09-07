Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Product, Type of Procedure, Patient Type, Patient Care Setting and Region.

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2026.



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sinusitis is caused owing to the swelling or inflammation of the tissues that are lined within the sinuses. The mundane symptoms of sinusitis are headaches, congestion, facial pain, runny and stuffy nasal perceiver, nebulous discoloured nasal or postnasal drainage, pyrexia, feeling of nasal stuffiness, pressure or pain in the sinuses, in the auditory perceivers and teeth. The sinus dilation contrivances are utilized in sinus stents and balloon sinuplasty sinus surgeries.

The incrementing cases of chronic sinusitis being increased due to pollution, incremented implementation of the minimally invasive procedures, magnification in consciousness about sinusitis surgeries, and the benefits of the sinus dilation when compared with the outmoded surgeries have acted as some of the major driving factors for the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market.

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market is segmented by product, procedure, type, patient care setting and region. Global sinus dilation devices have the predominant usage in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and ENT clinics or in office.

As the regions are taken into consideration, North America drive lead the sinus dilation devices market. It is observed that the mainstream population in the U.S. agonize from the chronic sinusitis thereby acting as a major driver for the growth of the overall Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market. It is expected that the authoritative ordinance for the sinus dilation contrivances will increment in the upcoming years as well across all regions. North America held the highest market share in 2016, and is estimated to grow at the highest magnification rate during the forecast period. The ancillary regime initiatives and considerable administration of practice guidelines relinquished by healthcare organizations present across this region are some of the key factors responsible for the high share registered by this fragment.

The major players in the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market are Entellus Medical Inc. (subsidiary of Stryker) (US), Acclarent Inc. (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smith & Nephew plc. (UK), Intersect ENT Inc. (US), and Olympus Corporation (Japan), Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India), SinuSys Corporation (US), InAccel (India), Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China), dalENT Medical (US), and Creganna Medical (Ireland).

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Target Audience:

• Sinus dilation device manufacturers

• Suppliers and distributors of sinus dilation devices

• Hospitals, diagnostic centres, and medical colleges

• Independent surgeons and private offices of physicians

• Ambulatory surgery centre’s

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centre’s

• Government bodies/municipal corporations

• Business research and consulting service providers

• Venture capitalists

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Key Segment:

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Product

• Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

• Endoscopes

• Sinuscopes

• Rhinoscopes

• Sinus Stents/Implants

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Type of Procedure

• Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedures

• Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedures

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Patient Type

• Adult

• Paediatric

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, Patient Care Setting

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centre’s

• ENT Clinics/In Office

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

