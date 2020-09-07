Global Tissue Expander Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Shape, End Use, Applications and Region.

Global Tissue Expander Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.7 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Tissue expanders are the devices that harness the ability of the organ with skin or other tissues to expand naturally under physiologic pressure such as stretching. Tissue expanders are utilized in the development, or expansion specifically, of skin, and other organs like breasts, head, and neck among others.

Tissue expander market is mostly driven by worldwide growth in the number of reconstruction procedures. Increasing incidences of breast cancer and the growing number of road accidents and trauma cases are some of the other drivers of this market. However, prolonged tissue expansion procedure which requires frequent visits to the clinics for saltwater injection and a shortage of tissue expanders in developing economies may restraint the market growth.

Various major players in the market are concentrating on developing several breast implants of different sizes, shapes, and texture which is likely to boost the demand for tissue expander market in the coming years.

The report on global tissue expander market covers segments such as shape, end-use, application and region. Based on application, breast reconstruction is one of the fastest increasing segment in the tissue expander market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the breast reconstruction segment is attributed to a rising preference towards mastectomy by surgeons or healthcare professionals. Increasing adoption of the reconstruction surgery after mastectomy among women is one of the critical factors for the sustained growth of breast reconstruction segment.

North America is the leading regional market and is likely to show noteworthy growth rate over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons estimates, in the U.S. maximum numbers of reconstructive surgeries were carried out. Increase in the occurrence of breast cancer in the U.S. and Canada has contributed to the huge revenue share of this region. Some of the reasons for the growth of this market are a well-developed healthcare system, proper reimbursement policies, and acceptance of the new advanced techniques in this region is driving the tissue expander market growth.

The report covers a recent development in the market for tissue expander like in September 2018, Mentor Worldwide Company announced the launch of a new tissue expander to their line of tissue expanders available for the U.S. market. The product will be included in the “CPX4 Breast Tissue Expander” and will be displayed at the “2018 American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)” meeting held in Chicago, US from September 28, 2018. This product expansion comes after the company had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the product which will help in providing that a smooth surface in clinical and aesthetic applications

Market Insight:

 The report provides forecast concerning the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2019 and 2026 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

 The study provides expansive details regarding the segment, particularly focusing on the product consumption with respect to every application sector.

 In 2018, breast reconstruction held the largest market share because of large number of breast reconstruction surgeries performed.

 North America dominates the tissue expander market that is forecasted to hold XX% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of XX%.

Scope of the Global Tissue Expander Market

Global Tissue Expander Market, by Application

• Breast Reconstruction

o Two-stage Breast Reconstruction

o Single-stage Breast Reconstruction

• Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

• Face & Neck Reconstruction

• Others

Global Tissue Expander Market, by Shape

• Anatomical

• Round

• Rectangular

• Crescent

• Others

Global Tissue Expander Market, by End Use

• Hospitals

• Cosmetology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Tissue Expander Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Tissue Expander Market

• Mentor Worldwide

• Allergan

• Laboratoires Arion

• GC Aesthetics

• Koken

• Sientra

• Wright Medical Group

• Polytech Health & Aesthetics

• PMT Corporation

• Groupe Sebbin

• Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

