Global Urinalysis Test Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product, Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Urinalysis Test Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8 % during a forecast period.

Product Definition

Urinalysis test is used for analysis of different constituents found in the urine. Urinalysis test contains three types of test such as gross examination, chemical evaluation and microscopic examination. The test mainly helps to diagnose urinary tract infection, kidney disease, and uncontrolled diabetes. Urinalysis test is normally done in healthcare settings containing hospital and laboratories, including the use of different types of methods to analyse the urine. A urinalysis test recommended in case of back pain, abdominal pain, painful urination and blood in the urine.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the Urinalysis Test market.

Rising occurrences of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections

The kidney diseases and urinary tract infections incidence has increased worldwide, which have contributed to urinalysis test market growth. There is a continuing shift to the sediment analysis which has compelled the urinalysis test market growth. The growing acceptance of point-of-care urinalysis devices also support in market growth. The technical advances and advancements in the medical field have driven the urinalysis test market growth. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, An estimated 30.3 Mn people in the United States, or 9.4 percent of the population, have diabetes.

However, high cost of automated analyzers affecting market diffusion in developing economies rising incidence of diseases such as kidney diseases, diabetes, and urinary tract infections.

Global Urinalysis Test Market Segment analysis

Based on Type, the point-of-care tests segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. POC testing may be done by laboratory staffs, but regularly it is performed by non-laboratory staffs like physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians EMTs, interns, and the patients themselves self-testing. One of the key benefits for the POC testing is the ability to have rapid results that can be used instantaneously for patient treatment decisions. Low-cost, faster, and smarter point-of-care tests (POCT) devices have improved the use of POCT approaches by making it cost-effective for several diseases, like diabetes, carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) and acute coronary syndrome.

Global Urinalysis Test Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn because of the upsurge in demand for automated urine analyzers and persistent technical improvements. Furthermore, the rising occurrence of liver and kidney diseases will thrust the market to a larger extent. In the region, the United States (U.S.) is leading on account of the presence of projecting manufacturers of urine analyzers as well as consumables. In 2019- According to Chronic Kidney Disease, in the United States 15% of US adults 37 million people are estimated to have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Europe has held the second-largest share of the global urinalysis test market, which is anticipated to grow higher in the upcoming years. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as, diabetes, up surging government funding for R&D activities, and the accessibility of cost-effective treatments will boost the market. According to The World Health Organization (WHO) reports, nearly 60 Mn Europeans suffer from diabetes, with the occurrence of diabetes being relatively high in the region in the past 25 years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Urinalysis Test Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Urinalysis Test Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Urinalysis Test Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Urinalysis Test Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Urinalysis Test Market

Global Urinalysis Test Market, By Product

• Consumables

• Instruments

Automated Urine Analysers

Biochemical Urine Analysers

Integrated Urine Analysers

• Semi-Automated Urine Analysers

• Point-Of-Care Urine Analysers

Global Urinalysis Test Market, By Type

• Pregnancy & Fertility Tests

• Biochemical Urinalysis

Laboratory Tests

Point-Of-Care Tests

• Sediment Urinalysis

Global Urinalysis Test Market, By Application

• Disease Screening

Urinary Tract Infections

Kidney Diseases

Diabetes

Liver Diseases

Other Disease Screening Applications

• Pregnancy & Fertility

Global Urinalysis Test Market, By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Home Care Settings

• Research Laboratories & Institutes

Global Urinalysis Test Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Urinalysis Test Market

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Alere, Inc. (A Part of Abbott Laboratories)

• Siemens Healthineers

• Roche Diagnostics

• Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

• Sysmex Corporation

• Quidel Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Arkray, Inc.

• Acon Laboratories, Inc.

• Elektronika Kft

• Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

• Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.

