Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Method, Type of Wound, End Users, and Region

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.3 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Wound Debridement is the elimination of unhealthy tissue from a wound to help healing. This is done by mechanical, surgical, chemical, or autolytic removal of the tissue. Prolongation, Interruptions, aberrancies in the process can lead to late wound healing. Wound debridement products help in removing load of toxins and microbes that inhibit wound healing.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing rate of diabetes and escalates the level of chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the rate of diabetes is expected to reach 690 million by 2040. Inhibition of wound infection is one of the main concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital. Globally, burns are the most common wounds, account for around 195,000 deaths yearly. This, in addition to rise in awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market during the forecast period.

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market Drivers and Restrains

Innovative therapies are coming in market, which is anticipated to turn flows in the global wound debridement market. The application of single use negative pressure therapy (NPWT), particularly in homecare settings, is fast traction. Furthermore, the practice of ultrasonic devices in wound healing is increasing in the wound debridement market. Ultrasonic devices offer benefits like the capacity to differentiate between viable and non-viable tissues.

The principle use in destroying biofilms and bacteria without causing injury to blood vessels. Doctors and researchers are consistently focused on advanced wound care methods, like specifically a slew of wound therapy devices and wound dressings. In 2012, the rate of leg and foot exclusions among adults affected by diabetes in the U.S. reduced by 64 % from 1996 to 2008.

Advanced wound dressings such as trauma hydrocolloidal dressings are used to stimulate oxygen circulation around and in the wound, gives rapid wound healing. Additional types like hydrocolloidal dressings that are latex free but also biocompatible with the patient’s body are also being deployed widely. This is expected to provide an impetus to the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness concerning the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

Manufacturers in the Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market Segmentation Analysis

In the terms of method, the global wound debridement market segments include autolytic/ traditional methods, enzymatic method, mechanical method, surgical method, maggot/biotherapy method and others. In 2019, maggot/biotherapy method is expected to account for the dominant market share because of its high efficacy and increasing incidences of hard-to-heal wounds. These factors further make this segment to grow at the fastest rate in the wound debridement (wound cleaning) market.

By End Users market is segmented into Hospitals, Community Centers and Others. In 2018, the large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like improved infrastructure in hospitals to address critical cases, increasing rates of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and rising number of surgical procedures globally. Hence, hospital segment is expected to exhibit highest global market share at a CAGR of XX% over forecast period.

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market Regional Analysis

In term of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is increasing potential for the market because of continuous increase in disposable incomes, high population base, and rising patient awareness. Medical tourism and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, like diabetes, has made Asia-Pacific a profitable market for the Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market products.

It is the fastest emerging region in the Wound Debridement market. Right now, saturation of the modern wound care products is slow in the Asia-Pacific region because of cost constraints. Likewise, Europe has developed the second-largest attractive market for Wound Debridement. The key market players like Smith, Nephew and BSN medical are based in Europe that further develop the Wound Debridement market share in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market size.

Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market, by Method

• Autolytic/ traditional methods

• Enzymatic Method

• Mechanical Method

• Surgical Method

• Maggot/Biotherapy Method

• Others

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market, by Type of Wound

• Chronic Wound

• Acute Wound

• Burns

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market, by End Users

• Hospitals

• Community Centers

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market, Major Players

• MiMedx Derma Sciences Inc.

• Coloplast Corp ConvaTec Inc.

• Tissue Regenix Mölnlycke Health Care

• AB Smith

• Nephew Organogenesis Inc.

• KCI Licensing Inc.

• Smith

• Nephew plc

• Acelity L.P. Inc.

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• Ethicon, Inc.

• Convatec Group Plc

• Baxter International Inc.

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Medtronic plc (Ireland)

• 3M Company

• Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

• Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co.

