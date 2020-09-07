Nerve Monitoring System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Nerve Monitors, Accessories and Others), Technology (EEG, EMG, EP and ECOG), by Application (Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery and Others), by End User and by Geography

Nerve Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.24 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Nerve monitoring systems allow surgeons to identify, confirm and monitor motor nerve function to avoid nerve damages during ENT and general surgeries.

The nerve monitoring system market based on the product has been segmented into nerve stimulation electrodes and probes, nerve monitors and accessories. Nerve stimulation electrodes and probes segment is accounted for one of the largest market shares for the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the clinical benefits associated with nerve monitoring, an increasing number of critical surgeries, technological improvements in the field of nerve stimulation & monitoring. On the basis of technology, Electromyography (EMG) segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth for nerve monitoring systems.

The applications covered in this market include cardiovascular, neurosurgery, spine surgery, ENT surgery, and other applications. The ENT surgery segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the market. The increasing number of ENT surgeries and increasing clinical data for thyroid surgery procedures are expected to drive market growth. Hospitals and surgical centers segment are expected to hold one of the largest shares for the market among end-users. An increasing number of complex surgical procedures performed there, a rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures in hospitals and growing number of hospitals and surgical centers across developing economies such as India, China, Poland, Mexico, and South Africa

Geographically, North America is expected to form one of the largest markets due to larges adoption of nerve monitoring systems.

Key Highlights:

• Nerve monitoring system market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the nerve monitoring system market.

• Nerve monitoring system market segmentation on the basic product, technology, application, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Nerve monitoring system market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Nerve monitoring system market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the nerve monitoring system market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Nerve Monitoring System Market.

Some of the key players operating in the nerve monitoring market include

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Nihon Kohden (Japan)

• NuVasive (US)

• Bovie Medical (US)

• Magstim (UK)

• Natus Medical (US)

• Inomed (Germany)

• Dr. Langer Medical (Germany)

• Erbe Elektromedizin (Germany)

• EMS Handels (Austria)

• Halyard Health (Georgia)

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare service providers

• Nerve monitoring product manufacturers

• Nerve monitoring product suppliers and distributors

• Research laboratories and academic institutes

• Clinical research organizations (CROs)

• Independent associations and non-government organizations

• National and international regulatory authorities

Scope of the Nerve Monitoring System Market Report:

The Research report segments the nerve monitoring system market based on product, technology, application, end-user and geography

Nerve Monitoring System Market, by Product:

• Nerve monitors

• Nerve stimulation electrodes and probes

• Accessories

Nerve Monitoring System Market, by Technology:

• Electromyography (EMG)

• Electroencephalography (EEG)

• Electrocorticography (ECoG)

• Evoked potential (EP)

Nerve Monitoring System Market, by Application:

• Neurosurgery

• Spine surgery

• ENT surgery

• Cardiovascular applications

• Other applications

Nerve Monitoring System Market, by End User:

• Hospitals and surgical centers

• Ambulatory surgical centers

Nerve Monitoring System Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

