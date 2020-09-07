Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market : Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restrains:

The prescription dermatology therapeutics market witnessed a significant growth rate owing to high incidence and an increase in the prevalence rate of infectious and chronic dermatological disorders, and novel drug development across the world. Skin is the largest and most exposed organ body part to a wide variety of toxins and microbes. Lengthy exposure of skin to toxins effects in various kinds of skin disorders. Skin disease is one of the leading causes of non-fatal disease burden globally, affecting millions of people. Aging, trauma, and environmental and genetic factors can result in the development of skin diseases, which are impelling the demand for dermatology treatment worldwide. Study of the World Health Organization (WHO), skin diseases are among the most common human health disorders and affect almost XX million people across the world. Some of the most common types of skin diseases reported worldwide are pyoderma, scabies, acne, eczema, and warts.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Acne treatment drugs are the most common type of prescription drugs, which are used to improve the skin’s texture and color. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most prevalent skin condition, which affects almost XX million Americans yearly. Dermatology drugs used to treat baldness are also very common. Hair loss can be caused by various factors, such as hormonal causes, stress, chemotherapy, radiation, etc. High prevalence and rise in incidence rates of chronic dermatological disorders with significant unmet medical needs are driving the market growth.

However stringent regulations for approval of dermatology drugs are restraining the market growth at global level. The key manufacturers to move their focus towards the dermatological segment which leads them to provide good business opportunities in prescription dermatology therapeutics market.

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the distribution channels, the prescription dermatology therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the prescription dermatology therapeutics market in 2018 and is likely to continue this trend during the forecast period. Long-term management of chronic dermatological disorders, increase in rate of hospitalization, and availability of high cost biologic drugs are anticipated to witness a significant segment growth during the forecast period.

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the prescription dermatology therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of XX% in 2018. High prevalence of chronic skin disorders, increase in adoption of biologic drugs for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and anticipated new product approvals are expected to drive the growth of the prescription dermatology therapeutics market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about various skin disorders, rapidly changing health care infrastructure, rise in access to skin care treatments in the developing countries such as China and India. Well-established pharmaceutical market in Japan, and surge in adoption of biologic drugs in Australia and New Zealand are anticipated to impel the market growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development for market in the prescription dermatology therapeutics market like, Aurobindo Pharma had nearby 38 products under development in dermatology therapeutics in topical forms. The company has around 24 products in the portfolio that requires clinical trials.

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are AbbVie, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pfizer, Inc. Manufacturers in the prescription dermatology therapeutics are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of prescription dermatology therapeutics market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding prescription dermatology therapeutics market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the prescription dermatology therapeutics market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the prescription dermatology therapeutics market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market:

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market, by Product type:

• Acne and Rosacea Drugs

• Fungal Infection Drugs

• Psoriasis Drugs

• Hyperpigmentation/ Melisma Drugs

• Skin Cancer Drugs

• Hair Loss and Hair Removal Drugs

• Antiaging and Photo Damage Drugs

• Dermatitis and Seborrhea Drugs

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Mail order pharmacies

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market, Major Players:

• AbbVie, Inc.

• Janssen Biotech, Inc.

• Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc.

• Celgene Corporation

• Pfizer, Inc.

• LEO Pharma A/S

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

• Allergan Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Genentech, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Merck & Company, Inc.

• SkinMedica

• Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/36992

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com