U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Drug Class, Pipeline Assessment and Region

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Drivers and Restrains:

Bacterial conjunctivitis is a transmittable eye infection in which the conjunctiva of one or both the eyes are infected by bacteria. Conjunctivitis is divided into three major types such as infective, allergic, or irritant-driven. However, infective conjunctivitis is an especially bacterial, which is the most commonly observed type among the three. Recently, according to the JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) states that over XX% of the conjunctivitis cases in the U.S. are of bacterial conjunctivitis. The above-mentioned records clarify that it is one of the most common eye problems affecting people of all ages in the U.S. Growing incidence of the bacterial conjunctivitis certainly encourage an increasing demand for effective drugs opposite to bacterial conjunctivitis.

The U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market driven by such factors are rising incidence of ophthalmic bacterial infection and susceptibility among various age groups ranging from neonates to geriatrics. Additionally, the rising focus of the major players on the production and designing of combination drugs is expected to accelerate the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Increasing genericization of antibacterial drugs could lead to a crowded and unprofitable market, burgeoning multi-drug resistant bacterial strains and upcoming patent expirations are likely to hindering market growth at global level. Increasing focus on the implementation of product development partnerships (PDPs) business models, focus on designing and producing combination drug products are creating beneficial opportunity in the U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market.

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the drug class, the U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market is segmented into fluoroquinolones, aminoglycosides and macrolides. This fluoroquinolones segment is accounting dominant XX % share of the U.S. market in 2018, owing to higher efficacy and broad spectrum activity against conjunctivitis causing bacteria. Fluoroquinolones drug class is the most extensively suggested class of drugs. This class of drugs are likely to expand at the largest CAGR of XX% during the upcoming period. The fluoroquinolones class are segmented into ciprofloxacin, ofloxacin, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin, gatifloxacin, and besifloxacin. The market share of this segment is anticipated to reduce, due to the future patent expirations of the bestselling drugs in this class, containing Moxeza, Vigamox, and Zymaxid. Vancomycin ophthalmic ointment is one of the medications that are currently in the clinical trial pipeline and a few more are pending for approval.

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd. Manufacturers in the U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market:

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market, by Drug Class:

• Fluoroquinolones

• Ciprofloxacin

• Ofloxacin

• Levofloxacin

• Moxifloxacin

• Gatifloxacin

• Besifloxacin

• Aminoglycosides

• Tobramycin

• Gentamycin

• Macrolides

• Erythromycin

• Azithromycin

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market, by Pipeline Assessment:

• Vancomycin Ophthalmic Ointment

• Early Stage (Phase I and Phase II trials) – Tabular Representation

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market, Major Players:

• Bayer AG

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.

• Akorn, Inc.

• Actavis plc

• Perrigo Company plc

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Daiichi Sankyo Inc.

