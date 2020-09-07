Global Dental Carpule Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Type, Application and Region.

Global Dental Carpule Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Definition:

Carpule is a type of ampule or cartridge containing liquid medicine to be inserted using a syringe. Carpules are majorly used in anesthesia deliverance and other processes in the dentistry. Prefilled dental carpules can lower the pain of local anesthetic injection, essential in several dental procedures.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The report contains a holistic view of drives, restraints, threats, and opportunities for growth of the dental carpule market. The increase in consumption of junk foods, lack of regular exercise, growing levels of stress, are main market drivers. Enhancing the demand for painless dental procedures is boosting the market growth of dental capsules. Rise in the incidence of periodontal diseases fuels the market growth. Besides, the growing occurrences of needle-stick injuries help to escalate market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the growing aged population, and urbanization, are fostering the market growth. An increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe become a market trend. Healthy increase in distribution channels and vast investments as well as franchising by major players are the key opportunities of the dental carpule market. The main challenge for the dental carpule market is lack of healthcare professionals in some regions. However, complexities associated with dental procedures are the major restraint of the dental carpule market.

Global Dental Carpule market Segment analysis

Based on product type, glass carpule the segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Glass dental carpules are single–use items that were designed to be used by one patient and then disposed of. These glass dental carpules contain various solutions like Local anesthetic drug, Sodium chloride, sterile water, Vasopressor, Sodium bisulfite, Methylparaben and many others. The carpules can hold up to 2.2 ml of solution and can be increased depending upon the requirement. The dental carpules ensures efficiency by reducing the risk of air entrapment, thus safe and clean application.

Global Dental Carpule Market Regional analysis

The North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn in 2019 because of surging awareness about the importance of safe administration of anesthetics in dental procedures is the driving factor of growth in the North America dental carpule market. Other factors supporting the expansion of the market is the rapid development of dental industries, technological advancements, and product innovations. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey Dental caries, both treated and untreated, 92% of adults aged from 20 to 64 have had dental caries in their permanent teeth. Progress in the market growth in this region is the rising demand for dental cosmetics and oral health. The U.S. has enormous growth potential for dental devices. As per the survey of local anesthetic use by Ontario Dentists, the dentists in the U.S. are administrated with 300 million cartridges of local anesthetic annually.

Country-wise Analysis:

Emerging economies, such as India and China, contribute to the growth of the market in APAC which will grow at a CAGR of XX %, because of developments in the dental healthcare sector. The Middle East & Africa is exhibiting slow growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Developments:

• In 2019, Dental 3D printers are transforming dentistry and orthodontics by helping to drastically reduce time and costs associated with the production of custom aligners, tooth replacements, veneers, and crowns.

• Robot Dentists Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics:

Dental technology has officially reached new heights in 2019. Artificial intelligence (AI) in dentistry will transform the way dentists work and patients receive treatment, especially with the introduction of robo-dentists.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dental Carpule Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Carpule Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dental Carpule Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Carpule Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dental Carpule Market

Global Dental Carpule Market, By Type

• Glass

• Plastic

• Metal

• others

Global Dental Carpule Market, By Application

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics

• Home care

Global Dental Carpule Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key players operating in Global Dental Carpule Market

• GlaxoSmithKline

• AstraZeneca

• Gilead

• Sanofi

• Merck

• Roche

• Pfizer

• Novartis

