Global Hearth Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026- By fuel type, product, design, placement, application, technology, and geography

Global Hearth Market was valued US$ 14.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Global Hearth Market, by product

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the hearth market. Rising interest for esthetic and designer houses and restaurants, increasing demand for the hearth system inside the hospitality sector and growing use of solar energy as a substitute fuel for hearth products are driving the growth in the global hearth market growth. On the other hand, principles for environment protection, high-cost technology, and traditional hearths are not eco-friendly are limiting the Global hearth market growth.

Based on the product, the fireplace segment is expected to dominate steady growth during the forecast period. Fireplace segment is mainly used to generate a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere at indoor or outdoor. Recent fireplaces consume better heat efficiency and simplicity in design.

The global hearth market for modern hearths raises at a higher rate over the traditional ones and is projected to grow during the forecast period. Modern hearths revelation various kinds of structures to support different technologies and provides various aesthetic features. These hearths are also armed with remote controls and offer better fuel efficiency and low emission rate.

The electric hearth market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast year. Electric hearths offer benefits that include efficient space heating, along with low emissions. These hearths are more environmentally friendly. Electric appliances are laid-back to clean as there are no. Electric hearths are more efficient and require less preservation and installation costs, which turns to increase its demand.

North America is estimated the largest share in the global hearth market owing to the presence of major key companies, which are growing their production and distribution across the region. Furthermore, Europe and is expected to hold a prominent place in the global hearth market owing to the exponential growth of the region is increasing by the use of several types of heating appliances in the houses due to extreme cold weather. Cold climate and the increasing interest among the people towards hearth products related to home decoration is driving the growth in the global hearth market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hearth Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hearth Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hearth Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hearth Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Hearth Market:

Global Hearth Market, by Fuel Type

• Wood

• Gas

• Electricity

• Pellet

Global Hearth Market, by product

• Fireplace

• Stove

• Insert

Global Hearth Market, by Design

• Traditional Hearth

• Modern Hearth

Global Hearth Market, by Placement

• Indoor Hearth

• Outdoor Hearth

• Portable Hearth

Global Hearth Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Hospitality

• Institutional

Global Hearth Market, by Technology

• Direct Vent Technology

• Intermittent Pilot Ignition System

• Zone Heating Technology

• Smart Home Integration

Global Hearth Market Hearth Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in the Global Hearth Market

• Hearthstone Stoves

• Montigo

• Pacific Energy

• RH Peterson Co HNI Corporation

• Innovative Hearth Products LLC

• Travis Industries Inc.

• FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.

• Napoleon Products

• Empire Comfort Systems, Inc.

• Hearth Products Controls Co.

• GHP Group Inc.

• Wilkening Fireplace

• Jotul AS

• Nordpeis

• Rassmussen Gas Logs

• European Home

• Barbas Bellfires

• Element4

• Stellar Hearth Products Inc.

