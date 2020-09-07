Global Marine Biotechnology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Products, Technology, End-uses, and Region.

Global Marine Biotechnology Market was valued US$ 4.79 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The huge amount of research prevailing for marine bio-discovery and new molecule identification are drive the growth of the Global Marine Biotechnology Market. Marine biotechnology market is growing rapidly due to the booming healthcare industry as well as developing healthcare sector, rising demand for marine biotechnology in the cosmetics industry, and developing healthcare sector. Fluctuations in prices of crude oil which directly affects the production cost and lack of research in oceans are restraining the growth of the marine biotechnology market.

The Global Marine Biotechnology Market is segmented into the products, technology, end-uses, and region. In terms of products type, the global marine biotechnology market is classified into biomaterial, bioactive substances, and others. Based on the technology, the global marine biotechnology market is classified into culture-independent techniques, enrichment, isolation & cultivation of microorganisms, and large-scale implementation. Further end-uses, global marine biotechnology market are divided into industrial products, healthcare & biotechnology, consumer’s products, energy & infrastructure, and others.

Healthcare product segment accounted for the XX % share of the marine biotechnology market, owing to the seaweeds and bacteria are essential biochemical that offer good potential to manufacture new class medicines. The pharmaceutical industry is growing to the rising demand for healthcare products, a Pharmaceutical segment will offer significant growth opportunities for players in the marine biotechnology industry. Biomaterials are used in a broad range of applications like orthopedics, ophthalmic, wound healing, dental and cardiovascular application. A biomaterial is the fastest growing market due to rising demand for sustainable and high-quality products in the market.

On the basis of region Global Marine Biotechnology Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the increasing growth of biomaterial-based medical applications such as knee implants, bone morph genic proteins, artificial ligaments, bone plates, and dental implants. An Asia-pacific market is anticipated to the fastest-growing region for the marine biotechnology market owing to the huge exports of marine food products dominate the Asia Pacific Marine biotechnology market.

Key players operating in global marine biotechnology market are ker Biomarine, Basf Se, Biolume Inc., Biotech Marine, Cp Kelco, Cyanotech Corporation, Fmc Health And Nutrition, Lonza Group Ltd., Marinova, New England Biolands Inc., Nutrex Hawaii, Pharmamar SA, Royal DSM N.V., Sea Run Holdings Inc., and Tequesta Marine Biosciences.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Marine Biotechnology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Marine Biotechnology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Marine Biotechnology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Marine Biotechnology Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Marine Biotechnology Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Marine Biotechnology Market:

Global Marine Biotechnology Market, by Products:

• Biomaterial

• Bioactive substances

• Others

Global Marine Biotechnology Market, by Technology:

• Culture-independent techniques

• Enrichment, Isolation & cultivation of microorganisms

• Large-scale implementation

Global Marine Biotechnology Market, by End-uses:

• Industrial products

• Healthcare & Biotechnology

• Consumers products

• Energy & Infrastructure

• Others

Global Marine Biotechnology Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Marine Biotechnology Market:

• Ker Biomarine

• Basf Se

• Biolume Inc.

• Biotech Marine

• Cp Kelco

• Cyanotech Corporation

• Fmc Health and Nutrition

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Marinova

• New England Biolands Inc.

• Nutrex Hawaii

• Pharmamar Sa

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Sea Run Holdings Inc.

• Tequesta Marine Biosciences

