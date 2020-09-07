Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2026) by Product and Service, Technology, Application, End Use and Region.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostic Device Market was valued at USD635.5 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2026.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market, By RegionA point-of-care (POC) test is performed at or near the site where a patient initially encounters the health care system. It has a rapid turnaround time (approximately 15 min) and provides actionable information that can lead to better patient management.

Some of the key market drivers include the increasing technological advancements, ability to diagnose infectious diseases at sites with a limited infrastructure, availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy procedures, patients awareness about better healthcare options and readiness for rising healthcare expenditures, changing technology and innovation, changing demographics and lifestyles leading to an increased prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, adoption of new products, rising demand for advanced medical instruments, geriatric population.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market is segmented by product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market has the largest usage in Physician Offices, Hospital Emergency Departments & Intensive Care Units, and Research Institutes

Geographically, global point of care molecular diagnostics device market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global adhesion barrier market. The largest ratio of the North American market can mostly be attributed to the high prevalence of technologically advanced medical framework, sophisticated insurance & co-payment system & high R&D investment by governments and private funding organizations for the development of POC MDx tests are major factors responsible for the region’s dominant market position. Availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of point of care molecular diagnostics procedures, transmuting technology and innovation.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for POC test. Many minuscule players are looking forward to investment in the Asia Pacific market due to sizable patient pool and incremental utilization of global adhesion barrier market devices.

The key players in the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market include Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel (US) and Meridian Bioscience (US).

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market- Key Segment:

• Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market, By Product & Service:

o Assays & Kits

o Instruments/Analysers

o Services & Software

•Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market, By Application:

o Respiratory diseases

o STDs

o HAIs

o Oncology

o Hepatitis

•Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market, By Technology:

o RT-PCR

o INAAT

o Others Technologies

• Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market, By End User:

o Physician Offices

o Hospital Emergency Departments & Intensive Care Units

o Research Institutes

o Other End User

Company Profiles:

• Abacus Diagnostica

• Advanced Liquid Logic (Illumina)

• Ahram Biosystems

• Akonni Biosystems

• Alere (Abbott)

• Amplino

• Analytik Jena

• Aquila Diagnostic Systems

• Atlas Genetics

• Axxin

• Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

• Biocartis

• Biomeme

• bioMérieux

• Canon BioMedical

• Cepheid

• Coris BioConcept

• Coyote Bioscience

• Curetis

• DestiNA Genomics

• Diagnostics For All

• Diagnostics for the Real World

• DiaSorin

• DiAssess

• DNA Electronics

• DxNA

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Device Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

