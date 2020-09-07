Global As-Interface Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019 – 2026) by Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global As-Interface Market was valued US$ 475.98 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

AS-interface market is segmented into component, application, end user, and region.

Based on end user, As-interface market is classified into food & beverages, chemicals, paper oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, metal and mining, and others. food & beverages market is expected to hold largest share of market in the forecast period due to increasing consumption of food & beverages this industry faces challenges throughout the manufacturing process such as installation costs, safety at work, networking, and connectivity between processing systems and operator’s control room. AS-Interface is implemented in many sectors of the food & beverages industry that enhances safety and productivity. AS-Interface cable makes the processing flow easy and smooth in conveying lines. The motors and controllers are connected with AS-Interface for the effective communication between the devices. It also helps in reducing installation costs, provides flexibility by connecting with PLCs, improves data flow by using AS-Interface cables attached to other devices, and provides constant power supply throughout all the system.In terms of application, AS-interface market is divided by material handling, drive control, building automation, and others. Material handling application market is expected to hold the major share in forecast period due low failure rate and forwarding of safe signals to other connected devices such as PLCs. AS-I is used in various activities related to material handling such as baggage, packaging, bottle sorting, and laser cutting.

AS-interface (actuator sensor interface, AS-I) is an industrial networking solution used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. Due to less installation cost, safer transmission of data and power, and is flexible to connect with other devices such as PLCs and DCSs its demand is ever increasing. The key factors for the growth of the market include the rise of adoption of process automation in the process industry, support from the government for the adoption of industrial automation in various industries, simple, easy, and fast installation AS-Interface system with a minimum number of cables.

In terms of region, AS-interface market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate and will hold the major market share in the forecast period due to fastest growing market for industrial control and factory automation. Major application sectors for the Global AS-Interface market in Asia Pacific are automotive, food, packaging, paper, and machine tool industries. Many industries among these have made investments in automating their production sites in the coming years. This has resulted in adoption of AS-Interface in these industries supporting the growth of AS-Interface market in this region.Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in AS-interface market are BIHL+ Wiedemann GmbH (Germany), IFM electronic GMBH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Valmet Corporation (Finland), pepperl + Fuchs GmbH (Germany), Baumer Electric AG (Switzerland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Leoni Special Cables GmbH (Germany), Nexans Sa (France) and associations such as AS-International Association and Automation World.

The Scope of Global As-Interface Market:

Global AS-Interface Market, by Component:

• AS-I Gateway/Master

• AS-I Power Supply

• AS-I Slave

• AS-I Cable

Global AS-Interface Market, by Application:

• Material Handling

• Drive Control

• Building Automation

• Others

Global AS-Interface Market, by End User:

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Paper

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Pharmaceuticals

• Automotive

• Metal and Mining

• Others

Global AS-Interface Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global AS-Interface Market:

• Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH (Germany)

• Ifm electronic (Germany)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Valmet Corporation (Finland)

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)

• Baumer Electric AG (Switzerland)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Emerson Electric Co. (US)

• Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Leoni Special Cables GmbH (Germany)

• Nexans Sa (France)

