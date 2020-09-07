Firewall as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Service Type, Service Model, Deployment Model, Organization Type, Vertical and by Geography

Firewall as a Service Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 0.80 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Firewall as a Service Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Firewall as a Service Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.

The rising necessity for the fortify of the enterprise network against the illegal & unprecedented strikes are anticipated to propel the market

The rising need for the security for against the unauthorized network strikes and rapid technological up gradation towards the firewall are the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Rising demand for the cloud based firewalls among small and medium size enterprises are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and Vertical segments which include:-

• BFSI

• Government & Public Sector

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy & Utility

• Retail & ecommerce

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Firewall as a Service Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Firewall as a Service Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Service Types, deployment mode, Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and geography.

• Firewall as a Service Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Firewall as a Service Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the global Firewall as a Service Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Firewall as a Service Market globally.

The major key players that influence growth of Firewall as a Service Market includes:

• Forecpoint

• Juniper Networks

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Zscaler

• Cisco Systems

• Fortinet

• Barracuda Networks

• Cato Networks

• Plao Alto Networks

• Watchgaurd

Key Target Audience:

• Government agencies

• Network solution providers

• Independent software vendors

• Cybersecurity vendors

• Consulting firms

• System integrators

• Information Service Model (IT) security agencies

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Scope of the Report

Research report categorizes the global Firewall as a Service Market based on Service Type, Deployment Mode, Service Model, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Firewall as a Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Firewall as a Service Market, by Service Type:

• Professional Services

• Traffic Monitoring and Control

• Reporting & Log Management

• Compliance & Audit Management

• Managed Services

• Automation & Orchestration

• Security Management

• Others

Firewall as a Service Market, by Service Model:

• Platform as a Service

• Infrastructure as a Service

• Software as a Service

Firewall as a Service Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Firewall as a Service Market, by Organization Type:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Firewall as a Service Market, by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government & Public Sector

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy & Utility

• Retail & ecommerce

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Others

Firewall as a Service Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Firewall as a Service Market

• Breakdown of Europe Firewall as a Service Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Firewall as a Service Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Firewall as a Service Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Firewall as a Service Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Firewall as a Service Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Firewall as a Service Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Firewall as a Service Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Firewall as a Service by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Firewall as a Service Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Firewall as a Service Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

