Global Smart Classroom Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, End Use, Geography.

Global Smart Classroom Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Technology based teaching system and need development in online training is an opportunity for the industry vendors to expand in this vertical. Several instructors are not specialists and have little experience in smart software usage which is supposed to restrict the industry growth. Because of this, the instructors are not capable to convey their ideas to the students through this technology. Everyday change in teaching culture needs innovative development according to change, these changes are projected to be limiting the growth of market.

Additionally, lack of knowledge on how to access the software is expected to limit the growth. These factors are expected to hamper these industries development over the forecast period. Spreading awareness about the benefits related to these platforms implementation is predictable to be major challenge in this industry.

Key factor driving the growth of market is ease of teaching and increased effectiveness. Smart classroom proves to be an operative solution for faculties and teaching assistants to overcome their daily classroom and laboratory challenges. It creates improved classroom productivity with student and activity monitoring for uninterrupted learning. By using interactive and advanced technological support, it is also increasing student performance and their academic interest. Smart classrooms are providing multiple learning patterns that help students to learn by various learning modules.

Advances in technology plays an important role in various fields like education, health, research, and manufacturing. Digitization and automation are becoming rapidly growing trends in all these markets. Education sector is also on the way of reconstruction, the traditional classroom is increasingly being replaced with the smart classroom for increasing productivity.

In traditional classrooms, maximum of time is wasted in attendance marking and arranging materials. In countries like US, a student spends more than 1,000 hours each year just following the instructions. Progress of smart classrooms with IoT helps teachers to overcome these challenges.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global smart classroom market during the forecast period. This is majorly because of presence of leading players in the region. Middle East & Africa and South America are witnessing limited acceptance of smart classrooms as compared to other regions. Still, rising investments of governments to offer smart education is expected to offer healthy growth to the market during forecast period.

Key players operated in market includes Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and IBM Corporation. IBM Corp., SMART Technologies Inc., AT&T Technologies Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Adobe, Cisco Systems Inc., Desire2Learn, Discovery Communication Inc., Echo360, Fujitsu Corp., HP, Jenzabar Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Toshiba, Knewton, Panasonic, Saba Software Inc., Samsung, Dreambox Learning Inc., Ellucian, Promethean World plc, Udemy and N2N Services.

Scope of Global Smart Classroom Market:

Global Smart Classroom Market by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Smart Classroom Market by End-use:

• Early Education

• K-12 Education

• Higher Education

• Language Education

• Vocational Education

Global Smart Classroom Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in market include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd

• IBM Corporation

• IBM Corp.

• SMART Technologies Inc.

• AT&T Technologies Inc.

• Blackboard Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Microsoft Corp.

• Adobe

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Desire2Learn

• Discovery Communication Inc.

• Echo360

• Fujitsu Corp.

• HP

• Jenzabar Inc.

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• Toshiba

• Knewton

• Panasonic

• Saba Software Inc.

• Samsung

• Dreambox Learning Inc.

• Ellucian

• Promethean World plc

• Udemy

• N2N Services

