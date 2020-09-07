Global Smart Necklace Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Technology, End-user and Region.

Global Smart Necklace Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global smart necklace market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global smart necklace market.

Increasing prevalence of health disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is inducing the geriatric population to prefer the adoption of smart healthcare wearable. This has increased the demand for smart wearable with smart necklaces as it serves as a GPS tracking device. Additionally, smart necklaces can also be used to trigger alarms and send signals to pre-identified phone numbers in case of emergencies. With the high occurrence of geriatric population, the demand for smart necklaces will subsequently increase.

Furthermore, technological advancements that enable the integration of several new features in smart wearable will also drive the adoption of smart necklaces in the upcoming years. In addition to the standard features for example fitness tracker and message notifications, these smart devices can also include features including hydration reminders, message storage, and smart cameras.

Bluetooth segment is leading the global smart necklaces market. Benefits such as an extended signal connection range for data transfers and the development of Bluetooth low energy technology that consumes less power than NFC will drive the adoption of Bluetooth-based smart necklaces in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, North America will account for the largest smart necklace market share throughout the forecast period. The region has the largest retail and e-commerce market where some smart necklaces manufacturers offer their products. This is a major factor driving the global smart necklace market growth in North America region.

Scope of Global Smart Necklace Market

Global Smart Necklace Market, by Product

• Android

• IOS

• Windows Phone

• Compatible Systems

Global Smart Necklace Market, by Technology

• Bluetooth

• NFC

Global Smart Necklace Market, by End-user

• Health and Movement

• Device Control

• Communication

Global Smart Necklace Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Necklace Market

• Bellabeat

• Huami

• Misfit

• Ninestar

• Totwoo

• Miragii

• Stelle Audio

• Fineck

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Necklace Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Necklace Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Necklace Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Necklace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Necklace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Necklace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Necklace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Necklace by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Necklace Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Necklace Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Necklace Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

